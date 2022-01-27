Skip to main content

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders generate landmark HBCU NIL deal with Gatorade

Shedeur Sanders becomes Gatorade's first-ever HBCU product spokesman

It’s a ubiquitous presence on football fields at all levels: Gatorade.

The brand has global ambassadors, MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, soccer and more, who hawk its products and appear in its commercial productions.

Now the sports drink meant to refuel the body is adding a breakthrough endorser: Shedeur Sanders.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders who stars at quarterback for his father’s Jackson State Tigers NCAA Football Championship Subdivision team was formally welcomed into the Gatorade family Thursday.

With Coach Prime on the headsets and Shedeur Sanders running the offense, Jackson State engineered a school-record-breaking 11-win campaign in 2021 that culminated with a Celebration Bowl berth.

Along the way, Sheduer Sanders was named the SWAC’s Freshman of the Year while also earning the prestigious Jerry Rice Award. Coach Prime was named the league’s coach of the year.

In signing the younger Sanders, Gatorade hands out its first-ever deal to an Historically Black College and University (HBCU) spokesperson.

“It’s an honor to join the Gatorade family and represent this historic moment for HBCU athletes,” Shedeur Sanders said in the release.

Coach Prime has pushed for Name, Image and Likeness deals for his athletes and athletes throughout college sports – while also vocally opposing the rumored in-place deals of star high school athletes who sign with certain collegiate athletics programs.

Last fall, Sheduer Sanders made NIL headlines when he was tabbed by global audio brand Beats by Dre to be a spokesman for that company’s products.

Gatorade did not disclose financial terms of the partnership. 

You May Like

utm

Simpson, UT-Martin hiring two staffers away from Kansas for defensive, offensive roles

Simpson continues to rebuild his staff after a record-breaking season

4 hours ago
jeff-fisher

USFL sets head coaching roster

Jeff Fisher and Larry Fedora on Thursday became the final head coaches to join the upstart league.

8 hours ago
buffalo

Sources: Buffalo working to hire Brandon Bailey as one of youngest coordinators in college football

Sources tell FootballScoop that Buffalo is working on adding Brandon Bailey to the staff as defensive coordinator.

9 hours ago
Byron Leftwich

A power struggle has developed in the Jaguars search

It seems likely that either Byron Leftwich or Trent Baalke will be in Jacksonville next season, but unlikely that both will.

10 hours ago
Oregon

Contract and salary details for some of Oregon's new assistants

Dan Lanning has put together an impressive staff in Eugene. Here are some of their contract details.

11 hours ago
Matt Eberflus

Chicago Bears are reportedly hiring Matt Eberflus

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is landing in Chicago as their new head coach, per reports

11 hours ago
Sean McVay

No one has more on the line this weekend than the Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are highly leveraged -- financially and emotionally -- on Sunday's outcome.

12 hours ago
Nathaniel Hackett

Broncos reportedly finalizing deal to bring Nathaniel Hackett to Denver

14 hours ago