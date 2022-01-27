Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders generate landmark HBCU NIL deal with Gatorade

It’s a ubiquitous presence on football fields at all levels: Gatorade.

The brand has global ambassadors, MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, soccer and more, who hawk its products and appear in its commercial productions.

Now the sports drink meant to refuel the body is adding a breakthrough endorser: Shedeur Sanders.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders who stars at quarterback for his father’s Jackson State Tigers NCAA Football Championship Subdivision team was formally welcomed into the Gatorade family Thursday.

With Coach Prime on the headsets and Shedeur Sanders running the offense, Jackson State engineered a school-record-breaking 11-win campaign in 2021 that culminated with a Celebration Bowl berth.

Along the way, Sheduer Sanders was named the SWAC’s Freshman of the Year while also earning the prestigious Jerry Rice Award. Coach Prime was named the league’s coach of the year.

In signing the younger Sanders, Gatorade hands out its first-ever deal to an Historically Black College and University (HBCU) spokesperson.

“It’s an honor to join the Gatorade family and represent this historic moment for HBCU athletes,” Shedeur Sanders said in the release.

Coach Prime has pushed for Name, Image and Likeness deals for his athletes and athletes throughout college sports – while also vocally opposing the rumored in-place deals of star high school athletes who sign with certain collegiate athletics programs.

Last fall, Sheduer Sanders made NIL headlines when he was tabbed by global audio brand Beats by Dre to be a spokesman for that company’s products.

Gatorade did not disclose financial terms of the partnership.