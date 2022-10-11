Skip to main content

Coach Prime is getting a documentary

Coach Prime and Jackson State are coming to Amazon Prime Video.

Deion Sanders and Jackson State are the subject of a new documentary coming to Amazon's Prime Video. 

That's right. Coach Prime is coming to Prime.

The announcement from Prime Video came this morning, stating that it will be a four-part series that airs in December. 

The clip teasing the series on social media, shared by SBJ, is set five days before the season opener, as the city of Jackson is dealing with a water crisis and Deion decides to relocate his team to a local hotel to continue their week one prep.

Jackson State currently at 5-0, and seem to be making headlines every week for one reason or another. Deion's name has also been floated for Power Five jobs like Georgia Tech, so only time will tell if he's still at Jackson State when this airs in December.

Catch the trailer below.

