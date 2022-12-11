Skip to main content

Coaches mourn passing of well-liked JuCo head coach Jared Powers

Powers died unexpectedly Saturday

College football is mourning the loss of one of its head coaches at the junior college level.

Jared Powers, who had coached at a variety of levels but had been named Highland Community College’s head coach two years ago, died unexpectedly Saturday, the school announced.

“We are saddened to announce the untimely passing of HCC Head Football Coach Jared Powers,” Deborah Fox, Highland’s president, said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to Jared’s family.

“His loss will be felt deeply throughout the Highland campus community, but none more than by his assistant coaches and the student-athletes he coached. Forever a Scottie.”

A former standout offensive lineman at both Ferrum College in Virginia, an NCAA Division III program, and at William Jewell College in Missouri, Powers had served early in his career as a graduate assistant coach at North Carolina, coached for noted HBCU programs Mississippi Valley State and South Carolina State, as well as multiple other spots that included time as recruiting coordinator at Limestone College.

University of Kansas defensive analyst Oscar Rodriguez praised the late Powers as a true leader.

“He was a dear friend of mine,” Rodriguez texted FootballScoop. “Great coach, even better man.”

