FootballScoop's carousel recap: Talking college football's three key hires in 2022 Podcast debut

There were lots of moves. Here's why Florida, Notre Dame and USC have our attention

One of the absolutely wildest, certainly most power-packed, college football coaching carousels now appears to have wound its way to a close.

At least at the head coaching posts, where Hawaii’s weekend hiring of native son and former program hero Timmy Chang completed the cycle – for now, anyway – at around 30 Football Bowls Subdivision program changes.

This, after the 2020-21 cycle extended into last summer when Lance Leipold capped that elongated carousel with his decision to replace Les Miles atop the Kansas program.

In the 2022 FootballScoop podcast season debut, Zach Barnett, Scott Roussel and John Brice discuss their top-three head-coaching moves – it doesn’t mean these are their “best” hires or worst hires or ones with the most promising odds of success.

But in a year in which so many bluebloods switched leadership, the FootballScoop staff dials its focus into the moves at Florida, Notre Dame and USC.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart 

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you. 

