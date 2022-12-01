Skip to main content

Sources: Liberty dials in search on Coastal's Jamey Chadwell

Chadwell has led Coastal Carolina to record-breaking success, including 31 wins since 2020

Knowing that it had done well to hang on to Hugh Freeze for as long as it had and seeing a week ago the increasing likelihood that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would remain atop the Rebels’ program, Liberty University leadership already had begun the process of being prepared to find a new head football coach.

Now as the Flames await their postseason destination under interim coach Josh Aldridge after earning bowl eligibility via an 8-4 2022 campaign, their search for Freeze’s full-time replacement is narrowing in focus.

Multiple sources throughout college football Wednesday night and throughout Thursday told FootballScoop that Liberty’s leadership, led by athletics director Ian McCaw, has dialed in its focus on Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell.

Chadwell’s Coastal team, 9-2 on the season, travels to 10-win Troy Saturday in the SunBelt Conference Championship game.

No deal is expected to be finalized until after the Chanticleers battle Jon Sumrall’s Trojans with a chance for their first-ever SunBelt title-game win and to extend the program’s record streak with a third-straight season of 10 or more wins.

Under Chadwell, Coastal has emerged as one of college football’s winningest teams since 2020. The Chanticleers are 31-5 in the past three seasons.

Chadwell’s star has continued to ascend at Coastal after he previously had guided Football Championship Subdivision program Charleston Southern to record success and consecutive FCS Playoffs appearances.

During this coaching cycle, Chadwell emerged as a serious contender for the Georgia Tech job and sources with direct knowledge told FootballScoop that Chadwell had been prioritized as one of if not the top target for the University of South Florida opening.

Liberty has spoken with additional coaches the past week and ratcheted up the process earlier this week when Freeze formally accepted the Auburn University job to cement Freeze’s return to the Southeastern Conference.

Sources told FootballScoop that Liberty had quickly targeted Chadwell and an additional FBS sitting head coach in its search; but at this time the focus is on Chadwell. 

An East Tennessee native who played quarterback at ETSU and got his first head coaching opportunity at NCAA Division II North Greenville (S.C.), where he led that program to the NCAA DII Playoffs, Chadwell is seeking his 100th win as a head coach in his next game.

The Chanticleers face Troy Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

You May Like

dearmon

Sources: North Alabama targeting Brent Dearmon, has coach on campus

The FCS program has worked this week to finalize its coaching search

By John Brice
texas-state-flag-texas-lone-star-flag-panoramic-images

Sources: GJ Kinne expected to be head coach at Texas State

By Zach Barnett
USATSI_19524779_168395199_lowres

Update on Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn

By Scott Roussel
Jedd Fisch

Arizona and Jedd Fisch agree to contract extension

New deal aims to keep Fisch with the Wildcats through 2027.

By Doug Samuels
Dave Aranda Baylor

Dave Aranda reportedly making coordinator changes at Baylor

Dave Aranda will reportedly be looking to replace two key coordinators.

By Doug Samuels
kane wommack

Pursued for other notable spots, Kane Wommack agrees to South Alabama extension

Wommack turned the Jaguars into a 10-win team in Year 2

By John Brice
Trent Dilfer 2

Trent Dilfer made millions in the NFL. Why take the UAB job?

Why the former NFL quarterback traded in a retirement of near-daily golf to take on the grind of coaching.

By Zach Barnett
tom-herman-texas-longhorns

Sources: Tom Herman a serious candidate at Florida Atlantic

Herman, 47, has never suffered a losing season in six seasons as a head coach.

By Zach Barnett