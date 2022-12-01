Sources: Liberty dials in search on Coastal's Jamey Chadwell

Knowing that it had done well to hang on to Hugh Freeze for as long as it had and seeing a week ago the increasing likelihood that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would remain atop the Rebels’ program, Liberty University leadership already had begun the process of being prepared to find a new head football coach.

Now as the Flames await their postseason destination under interim coach Josh Aldridge after earning bowl eligibility via an 8-4 2022 campaign, their search for Freeze’s full-time replacement is narrowing in focus.

Multiple sources throughout college football Wednesday night and throughout Thursday told FootballScoop that Liberty’s leadership, led by athletics director Ian McCaw, has dialed in its focus on Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell.

Chadwell’s Coastal team, 9-2 on the season, travels to 10-win Troy Saturday in the SunBelt Conference Championship game.

No deal is expected to be finalized until after the Chanticleers battle Jon Sumrall’s Trojans with a chance for their first-ever SunBelt title-game win and to extend the program’s record streak with a third-straight season of 10 or more wins.

Under Chadwell, Coastal has emerged as one of college football’s winningest teams since 2020. The Chanticleers are 31-5 in the past three seasons.

Chadwell’s star has continued to ascend at Coastal after he previously had guided Football Championship Subdivision program Charleston Southern to record success and consecutive FCS Playoffs appearances.

During this coaching cycle, Chadwell emerged as a serious contender for the Georgia Tech job and sources with direct knowledge told FootballScoop that Chadwell had been prioritized as one of if not the top target for the University of South Florida opening.

Liberty has spoken with additional coaches the past week and ratcheted up the process earlier this week when Freeze formally accepted the Auburn University job to cement Freeze’s return to the Southeastern Conference.

Sources told FootballScoop that Liberty had quickly targeted Chadwell and an additional FBS sitting head coach in its search; but at this time the focus is on Chadwell.

An East Tennessee native who played quarterback at ETSU and got his first head coaching opportunity at NCAA Division II North Greenville (S.C.), where he led that program to the NCAA DII Playoffs, Chadwell is seeking his 100th win as a head coach in his next game.

The Chanticleers face Troy Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.