Coastal Carolina Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Jamey Chadwell left Coastal Carolina after going 32-6 over the last three seasons to become the head coach at Liberty.

The search for his replacement moved quickly, as the Chanticleers named North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck the new head coach.

2023 HEAD COACH

TIM BECK

NC State Offensive Coordinator

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TRAVIS TRICKETT

USF OC



QUARTERBACKS

TBA



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



TIGHT ENDS

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Newland Isaac (Co-OC / RBs)

Willy Korn (Co-OC / QBs)

Malcolm Dixon (WRs)

Bill Durkin (OL)

Cody Ladutko (TEs)

Slade Carroll (Offensive GA)

Trey Carter (Offensive GA)

Jason Barnes (Analyst)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Chad Staggs (DC / Safeties)

Aaron Fierbaugh (ILBs)

Bryant Foster (DBs)

Dkylor Magee (DL)

Josh Miller (OLBs / STC)

Teddy Gallagher (Defensive GA)

Matt Joseph (Defensive GA)

Will Paruta (Analyst)

Tremaine Tyler-Frazier (Analyst)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 STAFF:

Josh Miller (STC / OLBs)

Josh Caraway (Analyst)

SUPPORT STAFF:



2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

Chad Scott (Director Speed, Strength and Conditioning)

Tyler Redding (Assistant Director Speed, Strength and Conditioning)

Brian Bonacci (Assistant Director of Speed, Strength and Conditioning)

Brad Queen (Chief of Staff)

Colton Korn (Coordinator of Player Personnel)

Devon Doyle (Director of Recruiting)

Chandler Campbell (Coordinator of On-Campus Recruiting)

Matt Pearce (Assistant Director Recruiting / Operations)