Skip to main content

Colby Carthel inks extension at Stephen F. Austin

"Just jacked up to sign that extension. Been jacked up since the day we got here," Carthel said.

Colby Carthel has signed a long-term extension to remain at Stephen F. Austin, the program announced Wednesday.

The deal keeps him in Nacogdoches, Texas, through 2027. Financial terms were not disclosed, but his salary will remain as scheduled until 2024. 

"Coach Carthel has gone about developing and building this program from good to great the right way," AD Ryan Ivey said. "We're happy to keep him and his family, Sarah, Major, Bear and Stone, in Nacogdoches for a few more years. His dedication to the program, the Nacogdoches community and SFA are unmatched, and I'm excited to see the program's continued growth under his leadership."

The son of former West Texas A&M head coach Don Carthel, the younger Carthel played at Angelo State (D-II - TX) from 1995-99, and then began coaching at Abilene Christian in 2000. He joined his father's WT staff as defensive coordinator in 2006, and left to take over as the head coach at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2013. 

There, he posted six winning records in six seasons, topping 10 wins in his final three. His teams won three Lone Star Conference championships and the 2017 Division II national championship, going 59-18 in his six years on campus.

Carthel took over at SFA in 2019 and has shown improvement in all three seasons. The Lumberjacks went 3-9 in 2019, 6-4 in the pandemic season of 2020, and 8-4 with an FCS playoff appearance and a No. 18 final AP ranking in '21. The 2021 season was SFA's first in the re-launched Western Athletic Conference. The Lumberjacks four losses came by six points to a Big 12 opponent, by 1 point to defending national champion Sam Houston, by 4 points at No. 24 Jacksonville State, and by 7 points in overtime in the FCS playoffs. 

After playing Texas Tech to a 28-22 final in Lubbock last September, then-Red Raiders offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie hired SFA defensive coordinator Scott Power and defensive line coach JaMarkus McFarland to the same jobs on Cumbie's new Louisiana Tech staff. McFarland has since taken the D-line job at TCU. 

"Just jacked up to sign that extension. Been jacked up since the day we got here," Carthel said. "A terrific university, I'm excited to continue to be a part of that and this community, Nacogdoches. What's not to love about Nac? This is home, and we get to call this place home for many years to come." 

Stephen F. Austin opens the 2022 season by facing Jacksonville State in the Montgomery Kickoff on Aug. 27. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Kirk Herbstreit

Official: Kirk Herbstreit adds Amazon to ESPN duties

With two games a week plus College GameDay, how is this schedule going to work, exactly?

By Zach Barnett35 minutes ago
Adidas

Adidas jumps in the NIL game

In addition to paying ADs and coaches to get kids in Adidas gear, Adidas will start paying the athletes themselves, too.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
IMG Academy (FL)

One of the nation's elite high school programs has a new head coach

IMG Academy (FL) is turning to their fourth head coach in four seasons to lead one of America's elite prep programs.

By Doug Samuels5 hours ago
Bill Kavanaugh

Source: Conference champion Division II head coach steps down

After leading his team to a Northeast-10 title, a playoff berth, and multiple academic honors, Bill Kavanaugh is stepping down at Bentley.

By Zach Barnett6 hours ago
Lane Kiffin OleMiss

Lane Kiffin on NIL: I love players getting paid

Kiffin's comments come after a reported $7-8m deal for a 2023 recruit & a day after Tennessee landed a prized QB prospect who is believed to be the recipient of the deal

By John Brice23 hours ago
Bryan McClendon

The highest-paid wide receivers coaches in college football: 2022 edition

Volatility was profitable for college football's elite wide receivers coaches in 2021.

By Zach BarnettMar 22, 2022
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders calls out 10 NFL teams who skipped Jackson State, HBCUs pro day

Coach Prime served notice on the franchises who didn't show in Jackson, Mississippi

By John BriceMar 22, 2022
Todd Drury

Todd Drury leaves Missouri S&T for Division I coordinator opportunity

After compiling 15 wins over the last few seasons at Missouri S&T, Todd Drury has landed a coordinator opportunity at the Division I level.

By Doug SamuelsMar 22, 2022