Colgate finalizes head coaching post just weeks before 2021 season kicks off

The Colgate Raiders took the interim tag off Tuesday, setting the stage for a new direction before they open their season at Boston College.

Colgate has made a permanent move in replacing longtime head coach Dan Hunt, who abruptly resigned from atop the Raiders' program in May.

On Tuesday, the Hamilton, New York, university announced that interim head coach Stan Dakosty had the interim tag removed and will be Colgate's permanent head coach moving forward.

The Raiders, who merely played a two-game 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are seeking a return to the top level of the Patriot League, a fixture under Hunt who had been in the Colgate program either as assistant or head coach since 1995.

Of course, Dakosty traces his coaching roots likewise to some of the Raiders' most successful seasons.

Colgate will formally introduce Dakosty as the program's full-time head coach during a Wednesday press conference.

He's a former Colgate defensive back under iconic former Raiders coach Dick Biddle; additionally, Dakosty's entire coaching career, sans two seasons at Amherst, has unfolded at his alma mater.

Dakosty has coached both sides of the ball at Colgate since he returned to the school in 2007, but he ascended to the assistant head coaching post in 2017 and has long been considered a staple in the program's success – which included 2018's historic 10-win campaign.

Dakosty is just Colgate's third head coach since the mid-1990s, joining first Biddle and then Hunt as leaders of the Raiders' program.

The Raiders open their 2021 campaign Sept. 4 at Boston College; Dakosty's home debut will be the next week when Colgate hosts rival Stony Brook at Andy Kerr Stadium.