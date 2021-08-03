Colgate finalizes head coaching post just weeks before 2021 season kicks off

The Colgate Raiders took the interim tag off Tuesday, setting the stage for a new direction before they open their season at Boston College.
Author:
Publish date:

Colgate has made a permanent move in replacing longtime head coach Dan Hunt, who abruptly resigned from atop the Raiders' program in May.

On Tuesday, the Hamilton, New York, university announced that interim head coach Stan Dakosty had the interim tag removed and will be Colgate's permanent head coach moving forward.

The Raiders, who merely played a two-game 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are seeking a return to the top level of the Patriot League, a fixture under Hunt who had been in the Colgate program either as assistant or head coach since 1995.

Of course, Dakosty traces his coaching roots likewise to some of the Raiders' most successful seasons.

Colgate will formally introduce Dakosty as the program's full-time head coach during a Wednesday press conference.

He's a former Colgate defensive back under iconic former Raiders coach Dick Biddle; additionally, Dakosty's entire coaching career, sans two seasons at Amherst, has unfolded at his alma mater.

Dakosty has coached both sides of the ball at Colgate since he returned to the school in 2007, but he ascended to the assistant head coaching post in 2017 and has long been considered a staple in the program's success – which included 2018's historic 10-win campaign.

Dakosty is just Colgate's third head coach since the mid-1990s, joining first Biddle and then Hunt as leaders of the Raiders' program.

The Raiders open their 2021 campaign Sept. 4 at Boston College; Dakosty's home debut will be the next week when Colgate hosts rival Stony Brook at Andy Kerr Stadium.

You May Like

Nick Holt Purdue

Former Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt lands on Big 12 staff

Veteran college defensive coordinator Nick Holt will be making his first stop in the Big 12 after landing a support staff role at Texas Tech.

Big 12 Pac-12

Big 12, Pac-12 to reportedly talk strategy

The move is the first official step within the industry to respond to the SEC's annexation of Texas and Oklahoma.

Ohio State fans

Ohio State becomes latest school to launch group licensing program

Buckeye athletes will receive a cut of jersey sales, among other opportunities

Travis Williams graphic

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 14: Travis Williams, UCF

First-time coordinator Travis Williams could see his profile skyrocket, so long as UCF meets its out-of-this-world expectations

Jay Hartzell

Texas president outlines SEC appeal; Senator says 'Maybe your fan base would rather lose to Alabama'

As University of Texas president Jay Hartzell addressed the Texas Senate Monday, he found himself in the crossfire of multiple senators as the Longhorns prepare to move to the SEC.

Donte Pimpleton FSU

Former Oregon and Florida State assistant has found new FBS home

Donte Pimpleton followed Willie Taggart to four different stops, and has now found a a new landing spot at the FBS level.

BertWilliams1

Georgia Military College coaching legend Bert Williams loses battle with cancer

Less than two years after his diagnosis, Bert Williams died Monday from his battle with cancer. Williams turned Georgia Military College into a junior college football powerhouse in more than decades at the school.

Nick Saban podium

Saban finalizes nearly $85 million contract

Alabama's six-time national championship-winning head coach will make $10 million or more in each of the final six years of his deal.