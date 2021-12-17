Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
College coaching veteran Brian VanGorder has landed a new gig

After stops in the NFL and with some of college football's top programs, Brian VanGorder has a chance to go back to his roots as a head coach.
For a 62 year old veteran of coaching, Brian VanGorder has been all over the country and held some coveted coaching positions over the years.

Within the last decade alone he's been the defensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons, and at Auburn, Notre Dame, Louisville and Bowling Green.

Last season, he joined Mark Hudspeth's star-studded staff at Gulf Shores HS (AL), and now VanGorder is reportedly going to get an opportunity to run his own high school program.

VanGorder, a finalist for the Broyles Award back in 2003, has accepted the head coaching job at American Heritage-Delray (FL), local reports share.

It will mark a return to his roots, as back in mid-80's VanGorder led an American Heritage program (which currently has three different schools and locations from what I can tell) to the #1 ranking in the state of Florida. He spent from 1984-87 leading the program.

In an impressive career of stops as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach across the college level and in the NFL, VanGorder will bring with him experience as a college head coach as well. He previously led the programs at Wayne State (D-II - MI) and Georgia Southern. At Wayne State he went 16-17 in three seasons and in one season at Georgia Southern he went 3-8.

