Sources: Veteran OL coach Geep Wade emerges as top target for AppState opening

A Tennessee native, Wade has stops at UT-Martin, Tennessee, MTSU and others

Geep Wade’s been a constant coaching presence in southern college football for much of the past two decades.

Now Wade, a Nashville native who starred at Chattanooga and is yet another branch on UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson’s considerable coaching tree, is poised for another new challenge.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Wade has emerged as the top target to replace Nic Cardwell at Appalachian State on Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark’s staff.

Wade, who had a one-year stint as a graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee and also has coached under Rick Stockstill at MTSU and spent the 2021 season on Chad Lunsford’s final Georgia Southern staff, has extensive experience coaching in the Carolinas.

He was the offensive line coach for two years at East Carolina and earlier had served as NCAA Division II program Mars Hill’s offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

Cardwell was hired last month at the University of Louisville to coach tight ends, though sources indicated to FootballScoop that Cardwell is now in position to become Louisville’s offensive line coach with the departure of Jack Bicknell Jr. to coach the O-line at the University of North Carolina for Mack Brown and Phil Longo.

Wade, with a year on staff at Marshall in 2012, had recently accepted the offensive line job at Tulane before this latest development at AppState.