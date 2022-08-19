California JuCo makes multiple new hires, shows off impressive facilities upgrades

Travis Burkett is continuing his impressive rebuilding at California’s College of the Sequoias, making several key staff moves in advance of the 2022 season and also helping the school upgrade its football facilities with some state-of-the-art renovations.

On the field, Burkett has David Rico, a strong, young offensive mind, triggering the Giants’ offense as its coordinator; Darian Warford is the program’s run-game coordinator and offensive line coach while Donovan McJunkin is the assistant head coach.

Benton Bray is a new addition to the COS staff, coming in as Burkett’s running backs coach.

Additionally, Michael Machado is a big-time addition to the Giants’ staff. A former three-time high school head coach out West, Machado is coaching the Giants’ wideouts and also the offense’s passing game coordinator.

Defensively, Burkett nabbed a pair of coaches from a rival program. Matt Mendonca and Kurt Jehning are on staff after previously being at Reedley College.

Mendonca is filling a pair of key roles, serving as both the Giants’ special teams coordinator and the head of their strength and conditioning program. Jehning is coaching the team’s outside linebackers. Mason Ruiz is coaching the defensive line and also in charge of key off-field student academic and life programs.

Norman Schreitter is filling the international volunteer coaching fellowship position on Burkett’s staff.

Additionally this week, Burkett & COS unveiled numerous new upgrades to the Giants’ football home, including a spectacular wall displaying all the major-college programs throughout the nation to which the Giants have sent players and also enhancing players’ lounge areas, among other modifications.