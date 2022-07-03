Skip to main content

Charlotte, Will Healy tab former Steve Spurrier assistant as new personnel director

Brian Turk is a South Carolina grad who's also been an NCAA head coach

Brian Turk, the former Limestone College head coach who also had a stint as an assistant under Steve Spurrier at South Carolina, has landed a new role.

Turk is joining Will Healy’s Charlotte staff as the 49ers’ director of player personnel.

A University of South Carolina graduate, Turk logged time at his alma mater for both Spurrier and former Gamecocks’ head coach Will Muschamp.

After his run in Columbia, S.C., and prior to his ascension to Limestone’s top post, he served as that program’s offensive coordinator.

Turk, additionally, has past experience at the high school level – where he was an assistant coach at Ben Lippen High School (Columbia, S.C.).

Healy is entering his fourth season atop the Charlotte program after record-setting success at the Football Championship Subdivision level at Austin Peay. The 49ers open the 2022 season Aug. 27 at Florida Atlantic before initiating the home portion of their schedule six days later, Friday, Sept. 3, at home against FCS program William & Mary.

