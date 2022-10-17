College coach's punch shatters press box glass, injures fans at game

A Fresno State assistant punched out the glass in the Bulldogs' home win against San Jose State

The college football version of breaking a few eggs to make an omelette -- in this case, Fresno State nabbing a hard-earned win against rival San Jose State -- features broken glass and as-yet-unspecified injuries to unsuspecting fans in attendance.

During Fresno State's 17-10 win Saturday night against San Jose State inside the Bulldogs' Valley Children's Stadium, a member of the Fresno State football coach staff grew so animated that he punched a window in the coaches' box.

Per various reports, the window -- non-tempered glass -- shattered into myriad pieces with the glass shards falling below on fans.

In a statement to media, Fresno State Athletics Director Terry Tumey confirmed the incident and revealed the school's initial answer to the situation.

"Unfortunately, some fans were injured during last night's football game as a result of glass that fell after a member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach's box above a seating section," Tumey said in the statement. "We want to emphasize that the safety of our fans is a high priority and the Athletic Department deeply regrets that this incident occurred.

"A member of the coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave until an investigation has been completed."

Veteran head coach Jeff Tedford, who returned to helm the Fresno State program prior to the 2022 season, addressed the incident Monday with ABC-30 Action News.

Tedford did not specify which individual was involved, but he told a California TV station on Monday that the coach was not a full-time member of the Bulldogs' on-field staff but rather a graduate assistant.

"I did hear that one of our G.A.s got frustrated, hit the window and it broke," Tedford told the outlet. "Obviously, he wasn't expecting it to break, which is very unfortunate.

"It's a learning lesson for everyone because it could happen to anybody. It could happen to the opposing team's booth."