Skip to main content

Special Edition Football Scoop Podcast: Talking Deion Sanders's impact, big games ... and do some coaches already face must-win games?

Episode 4 of this young season dives into all the key matchups and college football's key storylines, updates EKU head coach Walt Wells, ahead of a spectacular kickoff-weekend

The Deion Sanders Effect is real, and it's undeniable -- on college football, but permeating other areas of life as well.

The FootballScoop trio of Zach Barnett, Scott Roussel and John Brice discuss Coach Prime's influence, outline some potential surprise teams in college football -- Boston College, we see you; Colorado, are you rising? -- break down dozens of games from Thursday night through Saturday night.

We'll drop the next FootballScoop Podcast episode Sunday morning, processing the gauntlet of action and pin-wheeling into the Sunday and Monday games.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you. 

Tags
terms:
Coach Primelebron jamesAlabamaAdeledeion sandersHBCUOhio StateNotre Dame

You May Like

West Virginia Pittsburgh

Hype Video Showdown: Backyard Brawl Edition

They've had 11 long years to prepare. Whose creative department produced the better hype video: West Virginia or Pitt?

By Zach Barnett
ncaa stock 3

NCAA adopts Transfer Portal windows

December and January are about to get even more hectic than they already are for Division I football programs.

By Zach Barnett
Notre Dame Ohio State

On The Line: A Week 1 mega-preview

Notre Dame-Ohio State, Oregon-Georgia and Utah-Florida are the headliners, but we've found more storylines that make nearly 50 games worth watching.

By Zach Barnett
MWillis

How a rising star in the NFL coaching ranks saw a rising star in Princeton OC Mike Willis

A Notre Dame fan in his youth and an Ivy League champion as a Princeton player, Mike Willis now is helping guide the Tigers' offense to new heights

By John Brice
Marching Band

Video: Heated band director gets high school team a 15-yard penalty

A heated altercation between a rookie band director and some officials resulted in a surprise penalty for the home team.

By Doug Samuels
Jon Gruden ESPN

In first public appearance since Raiders resignation, Jon Gruden recalls 'shameful' emails and asks for forgiveness

"I still love football. I've made some mistakes," Gruden said. "But I don't think anybody in here hasn't. And I just ask for forgiveness and, hopefully, I get another shot."

By Zach Barnett
Bryan Harsin

FootballScoop's Bold Predictions for the 2022 season

Surprise conference winners, even more surprising coaching rallies: the FootballScoop staff sees it all happening.

By Zach Barnett
walt 2

Family asks for prayers as Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells remains in UK Hospital

Wells suffered a major "cardiac episode" Sunday morning

By John Brice