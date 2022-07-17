Skip to main content

California governor incensed over UCLA leaving Pac-12, says state is investigating planned move

Gavin Newsom says he learned of UCLA's planned move via media reports

As governor of California, Gavin Newsom likewise is entrusted with oversight of the state’s massive, 10-campus university system.

So common sense might suggest that Newsom would have been among the very few people in the know last month as UCLA, along with private institution USC, announced plans to abandon Pac-12 Conference membership and join the Big Ten Conference in two years.

Speaking candidly with FOX-11 TV Los Angeles, Newsom declared he knew nothing in advance of the schools’ plans.

“I read about it. I read about it,” said Newsom, whose oversight duties for the UC system include the appointment of board of regents. “I’m the governor, no big deal, governor of the state of California.

“Maybe a bigger deal is that I’m the chair of the UC regents. I read about it.”

Newsom doubled down on his being surprised at the move and indicated he was unaware that any discussion about the Bruins’ planned departure for the Midwestern and East Coast-based Big Ten had been broached at the higher levels.

“Is it a good idea? Did we discuss merits or demerits?,” Newsom asked. “I’m not aware that anyone did. So it was done in isolation, it was done without any regental oversight or support. It was done without any consideration to my knowledge.

“Now, perhaps there was deep conversation with other presidents, rather chancellors and presidents in the system it will impact more broadly. Not just to the UCs but to the other universities, including Stanford University.”

Though Newsom did not divulge what action or actions he believed could potentially be taken in the wake of UCLA’s decision, he emphasized the office of the governor is investigating the matter.

“I have strong opinions about this for no other reason that as a member of the regents, we were never consulted, never asked for an opinion and they didn’t have the decency to provide heads-up,” Newsom said. “Trust me when I say this, we’re not going to be looking into it; we already are looking into it within minutes after reading about this in the newspaper.”

You May Like

coach prime

Deion Sanders calls college football's realignment 'Chasing the bag'

Coach Prime also says Jackson State, other HBCUs evaluating options

By John Brice22 hours ago
Sonny Dykes TCU

Sonny Dykes explains how every game is an accountability test

Sonny Dykes explains why he enjoys the pressure packed environment of college football, and how every Saturday is an accountability test.

By Doug SamuelsJul 15, 2022
Lance Leipold

How do you celebrate progress when you're not winning games? Lance Leipold has an answer

After the Texas win, Kansas closed 2021 with two close losses. It was the first time KU played three consecutive Big 12 opponents within one score since 2007.

By Zach BarnettJul 15, 2022
Joey McGuire Tech

Joey McGuire explains the moment he knew he found his offensive play caller

Joey McGuire's shortlist for an offensive coordinator zeroed in on Zach Kittley after one particular comment about his offensive philosophy.

By Doug SamuelsJul 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 12.14.19 PM

Brent Venables quotes Scripture to explain the path that led him to the Oklahoma job

Across a 29-year climb to arguably the best job in college football, Venables moved just three times.

By Zach BarnettJul 14, 2022
Grant Wells

Report: Nearly half of FBS schools could start transfers at QB this fall

The data explains why quarterbacks can be picky when coming out of high school.

By Zach BarnettJul 13, 2022
Jairon McVea

Dave Aranda tells the story of Baylor's Big 12-winning goal line stand

For any head coach feeling insecure about their level of combobulation in the game's biggest moments, take comfort. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda recalled Wednesday that his Bears were highly discombobulated with the title on the line.

By Zach BarnettJul 13, 2022
nick-saban-deion-sanders

An update on the beef between Nick Saban and Coach Prime

Were Saban and Deion able to put the allegations of Jackson State paying for a player behind them to star in a new AFLAC commercial?

By Doug SamuelsJul 13, 2022