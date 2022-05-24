Skip to main content

Sources: NAIA school coming off 9-3 season parts ways with head coach

SAGU is moving on from Ryan Smith, set for national search

Southwestern Assemblies of God University has parted ways with veteran head football coach Ryan Smith, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Smith, who had guided the program for the past four years and was chosen this past December to lead the NAIA’s West Team in the division’s annual end-of-year all-star game, had compiled an 18-21 ledger atop the Lions’ program.

SAGU is scheduled to open its 2022 season Sept. 3 against Louisiana Christian University, and it intends to immediately begin a “national search” for Smith’s replacement.

Smith’s 2021 squad posted a sparkling 9-3 campaign that culminated with a win against Sterling College in the NCAAA Victory Bowl.

The school already has removed Smith's biographical information and head shot from its athletics Web site. 

You May Like

NFL

NFL slows head coaching interview schedule, expands Rooney Rule

Both changes are an attempt to level the playing field in the league's head coaching market.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Alex Grinch USC

"Effort is the greatest equalizer there is" and the 4 other keys to Alex Grinch's USC defense

Alex Grinch gives his elevator pitch on what his defense is all about, and it starts with effort.

By Doug Samuels2 hours ago
Reginald Ruffin

Tuskegee head coach calls out Nick Saban, hints D1 move

Jimbo vs. Saban has drawn most of the attention, but Saban's comments last week also ruffled feathers at the HBCU level.

By Zach Barnett6 hours ago
diehl

Two-time Super Bowl champ David Diehl joining Memphis Tigers' coaching staff

Diehl won a pair of Lombardis with the New York Giants

By John Brice23 hours ago
SEC

The SEC's newest scare tactic

With negotiations for a new College Football Playoff format on the horizon, the SEC wants us to know it has a nuclear button and it isn't afraid to push it.

By Zach BarnettMay 23, 2022
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher says one of Texas A&M's 11 early enrollees has an NIL deal

The man that recruited A&M's record-breaking '22 class remains indignant toward rumors about how much they may or may not have gotten paid to become Aggies.

By Zach BarnettMay 23, 2022
NFL

NFL to get minority coaches, executives in front of ownership this week

The NFL is flying 60 minority coaches and talent evaluators to meet with owners during league meetings.

By Zach BarnettMay 23, 2022
Florida A&M

Florida A&M tabs former SEC player, assistant coach Henry as Rattlers' offensive coordinator

Henry reunites with Willie Simmons after stints at three different SEC programs

By John BriceMay 23, 2022