Sources: NAIA school coming off 9-3 season parts ways with head coach

SAGU is moving on from Ryan Smith, set for national search

Southwestern Assemblies of God University has parted ways with veteran head football coach Ryan Smith, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Smith, who had guided the program for the past four years and was chosen this past December to lead the NAIA’s West Team in the division’s annual end-of-year all-star game, had compiled an 18-21 ledger atop the Lions’ program.

SAGU is scheduled to open its 2022 season Sept. 3 against Louisiana Christian University, and it intends to immediately begin a “national search” for Smith’s replacement.

Smith’s 2021 squad posted a sparkling 9-3 campaign that culminated with a win against Sterling College in the NCAAA Victory Bowl.

The school already has removed Smith's biographical information and head shot from its athletics Web site.