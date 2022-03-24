Skip to main content

North Carolina Central adds Kevin Maurice, others to revamped Eagles' coaching staff

Trei Oliver's program closed the 2021 season with a winning record & three-straight wins

Kevin Maurice, who spent the 2021 season as an assistant at the Football Bowls Subdivision level and prior to that had worked for one of the nation’s most successful Football Championship Subdivision programs, has a new job.

Maurice is joining the North Carolina Central staff of Trei Oliver. A native of Miami, Florida, Maurice has worked for multiple Power 5 programs – including Miami and Purdue – and really saw his career take off during a four-year stretch at Eastern Washington. There, Maurice helped the Eagles’ offense rank consistently among the best in FCS and also held various titles, including that of recruiting coordinator.

Maurice’s addition is among several moves on the staff of Oliver, who’s entering his fourth year atop the helm of his alma mater.

Courtney Coard has been named the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, and Andre Pope is set to coach the safeties.

Pete Bennett will coach the team’s wideouts, and Cedric Williams is going to be the team’s offensive line coach and running game coordinator.

Camille Wilson was promoted to the program’s director of football operations position.

NCCU is coming off a 6-5 campaign in which it went 4-1 in conference play and closed it season with three consecutive victories.

