Skip to main content

FootballScoop Weekend Lookahead: Talking, writing through college football's biggest games

The entire FootballScoop staff joins in for a lively discussion and breakdown of Miami-Texas A&M, LSU-Mississippi State, Nebraska-Oklahoma and many more games

What are the early-season storylines in college football that are most compelling through the season's first half-month?

Is USC actually ALL THE WAY back? Can Jimbo Fisher keep his formerly sixth-ranked Aggies from dropping a second-straight home game, this one to Mario Cristobal's new Miami Hurricanes program?

And what about that Nebraska-OU showdown, with Mickey Joseph making his debut for the Cornhuskers as interim head coach after Trev Alberts last Sunday fired former favored son Scott Frost?

Bonus discussion on North Dakota State, Missouri State at Arkansas, Georgia at South Carolina and plenty more such as James Franklin and Penn State descending on Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium as the first-ever Big Ten team to play on the Plains. 

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

You May Like

MarcusFreemanCatholic

Marcus Freeman joins Catholic Church

By Scott Roussel
Mickey Joseph

On the Line: New life at Nebraska, arrival at App State, and Jimbo's biggest game yet

Week 3 also gives us Bobby Petrino's return to Fayetteville, North Dakota State's first FBS game in six years, and some interesting intersectional games

By Zach Barnett
Nick Saban

Nick Saban goes on his annual rant: "Why would it matter, whether we're playing Texas or playing somebody else?"

A reporter stated the obvious about No. 2 Alabama's game with ULM on Saturday and that really set Nick Saban off.

By Zach Barnett
pittman

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sounds off on Internet trolls: I'm not Tweeting at you

Pittman has his Arkansas Razorbacks flying high, ranked No. 10 nationally

By John Brice
Craig Thompson

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson stepping down

Thompson has been the only commissioner the conference has ever known.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_2605 (1)

Charles In Charge

Marshall’s Charles Huff Is College Football’s Next Great Coach

By John Brice
Stockstill

Rick Stockstill reportedly signs extension at MTSU

Stockstill, one of the longest tenured coaches in major college football, has reportedly signed an extension.

By Doug Samuels
Syracuse

Winning Box Scores: Week 2

We didn't expect to begin this season writing about how dominant Syracuse has been, but we're two weeks in and Syracuse has been dominant.

By Zach Barnett