FootballScoop Weekend Lookahead: Talking, writing through college football's biggest games

The entire FootballScoop staff joins in for a lively discussion and breakdown of Miami-Texas A&M, LSU-Mississippi State, Nebraska-Oklahoma and many more games

What are the early-season storylines in college football that are most compelling through the season's first half-month?

Is USC actually ALL THE WAY back? Can Jimbo Fisher keep his formerly sixth-ranked Aggies from dropping a second-straight home game, this one to Mario Cristobal's new Miami Hurricanes program?

And what about that Nebraska-OU showdown, with Mickey Joseph making his debut for the Cornhuskers as interim head coach after Trev Alberts last Sunday fired former favored son Scott Frost?

Bonus discussion on North Dakota State, Missouri State at Arkansas, Georgia at South Carolina and plenty more such as James Franklin and Penn State descending on Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium as the first-ever Big Ten team to play on the Plains.

