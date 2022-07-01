Skip to main content

Ohio tabs new passing game coordinator

Brian Smith brings considerable FBS experience to the Bobcats' offense

Brian Smith is a California native who's spent almost the entirety of his college coaching career on the West Coast.

Now Smith, whose past experiences include stints at Power 5 program Washington State and an even longer run at Football Bowls Subdivision program Hawaii, is casting a new path in the Midwest.

Smith is joining the Ohio University staff of Tim Albin to serve as the Bobcats' running backs coach and passing game coordinator, per sources.

The move brings Albin's staff back to full-strength after closing out spring down an offensive assistant. The addition of Smith also caps an exhaustive search process that saw other candidates from Power 5 programs emerge in the mix.

A former Hawaii player who spent a total of nine seasons on staff at his alma mater in two separate stints, Smith's offensive background includes work as Occidental's offensive coordinator as well as holding that same post at both Hawaii and Washington State.

You May Like

Pac 12

Pac-12 expresses surprise, disappointment at UCLA, USC departure

The conference realistically can't replace UCLA and USC, but it will attempt to reboot and move on.

By Zach Barnett12 hours ago
USC Ohio State

23 thoughts on USC and UCLA to the Big Ten

Attempting to think our way through a California earthquake that leaves the Pac-12 in ruins and changes just about everything for just about everyone.

By Zach Barnett18 hours ago
USC UCLA

USC, UCLA on the move to the Big Ten

The move is a crushing blow to the Pac-12 and further separates the Big Ten and SEC from the rest of college athletics.

By Zach Barnett19 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin converse against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Here's a peek at how Nick Saban delegates Alabama's film responsibilities

How Nick Saban delegates breaks down which staff member is watching what when breaking down film is nothing short of impressive.

By Doug Samuels19 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh

Let's go on vacation with Jim Harbaugh

Vacation is an opportunity to view nature's most fascinating creature in the wild: the Dad. And there is no college football head coach more Dad than Jim Harbaugh.

By Zach BarnettJun 29, 2022
Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy: "College football is going to look completely different in two years..."

The upper tier of the Power Five may be able to entice recruits with lucrative NIL deals, but that's not happening at most Power 5 programs and Mike Gundy sees college football heading for some major changes...and fast.

By Doug SamuelsJun 29, 2022
Cesar Rivas Sandoval

Health concerns force Southeastern head coach Cesar Rivas-Sandoval to step down

Defensive coordinator Adam Waugh has been named acting head coach of the NAIA team

By Zach BarnettJun 28, 2022
Mike Leach

Mike Leach signs 2-year extension at Mississippi State

Heading into his third year in StarkVegas, Leach had only two years left on his original deal.

By Zach BarnettJun 28, 2022