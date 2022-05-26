Sources: Temple, Stan Drayton tab new player personnel director with East Coast ties

Andrew Liacopolus is a Penn State alum who broke into the profession at Boston College

Andrew Liacopolus is back on the East Coast.

A former player personnel director at Boston College, as well as in the Mountain West Conference at Colorado State, Liacopolus is returning to the region as the director of player personnel for Stan Drayton’s Temple University program.

With the move to the Owls’ program, Liacopolus is set to replace JT Hill following Hill’s departure for a position with the NFL’s New England Patriots.

A Penn State grad, Liacopolus logged six years on Chestnut Hill with the BC Eagles’ program, filling a variety of roles that included recruiting and operations responsibilities, earning distinction as a staff specialist in those areas across his final two years at BC.

Having worked in the Nittany Lions’ football program as an undergrad, there Liacopolus served as both a recruiting and scouting intern in James Franklin’s program before launching his career at Boston College.

The 2021 season was his lone year atop the Rams’ director of player personnel.

Drayton was hired by Temple in mid-December to revive the Owls’ program. Drayton has had numerous successful stints as an assistant coach in college football at some of the sport’s biggest programs, including Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas.

The Owls open their 2022 season at Duke Sept. 2.