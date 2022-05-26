Skip to main content

Sources: Temple, Stan Drayton tab new player personnel director with East Coast ties

Andrew Liacopolus is a Penn State alum who broke into the profession at Boston College

Andrew Liacopolus is back on the East Coast.

A former player personnel director at Boston College, as well as in the Mountain West Conference at Colorado State, Liacopolus is returning to the region as the director of player personnel for Stan Drayton’s Temple University program.

With the move to the Owls’ program, Liacopolus is set to replace JT Hill following Hill’s departure for a position with the NFL’s New England Patriots.

A Penn State grad, Liacopolus logged six years on Chestnut Hill with the BC Eagles’ program, filling a variety of roles that included recruiting and operations responsibilities, earning distinction as a staff specialist in those areas across his final two years at BC.

Having worked in the Nittany Lions’ football program as an undergrad, there Liacopolus served as both a recruiting and scouting intern in James Franklin’s program before launching his career at Boston College.

The 2021 season was his lone year atop the Rams’ director of player personnel.

Drayton was hired by Temple in mid-December to revive the Owls’ program. Drayton has had numerous successful stints as an assistant coach in college football at some of the sport’s biggest programs, including Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas.

The Owls open their 2022 season at Duke Sept. 2. 

You May Like

Todd Monken

Raise makes Todd Monken's new salary the highest among college football assistants

Five days after winning the school's first title in 41 years, and weeks after he fielded interest from LSU, Georgia bumped Monken's salary above any of his assistant-coaching colleagues.

By Zach Barnett3 hours ago
TV

The early-season TV schedule is here

The first three weeks of the 2022 college football season will feature more good games than two eyeballs can handle.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
air jordans

Jordan reportedly lines up FCS school for apparel deal

Jordan not only has their first modern-day FCS program lined up for an apparel deal, but it's also an HBCU

By Doug Samuels8 hours ago
Alonzo Highsmith

Alonzo Highsmith returning to Miami in personnel role

A national champion and a UM Sports Hall of Famer, Highsmith continues Mario Cristobal's mission to transform Miami into The U once again.

By Zach Barnett12 hours ago
2009 - Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden scores an early win in trial with NFL

Jon Gruden scores an early win in trial with NFL and Roger Goodell

By Doug SamuelsMay 25, 2022
John Bonamego

Former Central Michigan head coach John Bonamego returns to college football

Bonamego has coached special teams for six NFL franchises.

By Zach BarnettMay 25, 2022
Ryan Day

Ryan Day says he wants to be at Ohio State "for as long as he possibly can"

A new contract extension will take Day past his 10th season in Columus.

By Zach BarnettMay 25, 2022
Wickenburg football

High school head coach resigns after AD covertly promotes assistant to co-head coach

A veteran high school head coach resigned after learning that his AD promoted an assistant coach to co-head coach...without consulting him at all.

By Doug SamuelsMay 25, 2022