College Football Playoff to expand in 2024

Because this is college football, expanding the CFP for the 2024 and '25 seasons required the Rose Bowl's permission. On Wednesday, the Granddaddy finally granted it.

Officials with the Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff reached an agreement on Wednesday night to amend the bowl's contract with the event, clearing the way to expand the event from four to 12 teams in time for the 2024 season.

The original 12-year contract for the 4-team Playoff ran from 2014 through 2025. Expanding the field to 12 would've required unanimous consent from all stakeholders -- the 10 conferences, ESPN, and the bowls involved. 

After an 18-month process that began last summer, representatives from all 10 conferences agreed on the parameters of early expansion, but the Rose Bowl did not. At stake: an estimated $450 million per year in TV money for staging seven additional CFP games.

The Rose Bowl requested special consideration to host semifinals two out of every three years in 2026 and beyond in exchange for amending its place in the Playoff in 2024 and '25, something CFP officials balked at. CFP officials threatened to cut the Rose Bowl out entirely once the original 12-year contract expires after the 2025 season.

Instead, the two sides reached an agreement. We should learn the particulars in short order.

After 2025, the 12-year contract will have expired and changes will require a simple majority, not unanimous consent. That means that the form the 12-team CFP takes in 2024 and '25 may not be same format it takes for 2026 and beyond.

Clearly, Rose Bowl officials decided bending a little for 2024-25 -- the 5:30 p.m. ET time slot on Jan. 1 is prime TV real estate -- is worth not being left behind in 2026 and beyond. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

