Skip to main content

College football bonuses throughout sport near $14 million after bowls, playoffs

Massive figure doesn't include bonuses not paid for departed coaches

Bonus bucks.

The enormous sums of money might have hit a record level in college football following the Monday night conclusion of the 2021 college football season, which ended when Georgia topped Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship.

Per USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz, college football bonus money paid to coaches and their staff will top $13.5 million in the coming weeks.

Here’s the thing: that figure would have been vastly closer to more than $14 million had, for example, Brian Kelly not left Notre Dame for LSU prior to the Fighting Irish’s Fiesta Bowl berth. Per sources, Kelly was in line for as much as a $200,000-plus bonus for the New Year’s Six appearance; Brian Polian, who likewise bolted South Bend, Indiana, for the special teams coordinator role at LSU also would have received a sizable bonus for the Irish’s postseason appearance.

Not surprisingly, no coach soared to greater incentive monies than Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Per USA Today, Smart’s contract awards him $850,000 -- $450,000 of which stems from the Bulldogs’ two CFP wins.

For perspective, Smart's bonus earnings alone are more than 15 Football Bowls Subdivision coaches' annual salaries. 

Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, a client of CAA, might have one of the most intriguing bonus structures. Chadwell, with a base salary of $850,000, is set to earn $450,000 in additional bonus bucks – or 53% of his base salary. Chadwell signed a reworked contract, made public by the school, after his team's national-attention-grabbing 2020 campaign.

Chadwell, who has guided the Chanticleers to unprecedent heights, nabs $200,000 for Coastal’s Cure Bowl win and another $250,000 for his team’s placement inside the top 50 of the final national polls.

The complete breakdown from Berkowitz can be found here

You May Like

Gregg Brandon Mines

Gregg Brandon announces his retirement after impressive run at Colorado School of Mines

After overseeing the most successful period in school history, Gregg Brandon has decided to retire.

19 minutes ago
DSC_1125

Sources: Notre Dame finalizing deal with Stuckey, prioritizing Jon Heacock at DC

The Irish hosted Heacock in South Bend on Tuesday and Stuckey on Wednesday

1 hour ago
karl scott

Karl Scott keeping options open, not expected to join Florida staff as defensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Scott could return to the NFL, among other options

5 hours ago
Chip Kelly

UCLA and Chip Kelly at a crossroads moment

Kelly has three coordinator spots to fill, one year remaining on his contract, and a buyout that expires this weekend.

5 hours ago
Mel Tucker

Building a culture of accountability with Mel Tucker

Tucker took coaches laid out the blueprint of his program to an audience of thousands of coaches at the AFCA convention on Tuesday.

8 hours ago
UCLA

Source: UCLA loses another coordinator

After eight seasons at Chip Kelly's side at Oregon, the NFL and UCLA, Jerry Azzinaro has resigned, sources tell FootballScoop.

9 hours ago
votteler

Alabama's Marc Votteler to become general manager for Marshall, Charles Huff

Votteler helped the Tide to the 2020 national title in a key personnel role

11 hours ago
Auburn

Sources: Auburn poised to add former Oregon, Tennessee assistant coach to aide O-line

Bernardi starred at Fresno, coached in Pac-12, SEC

21 hours ago