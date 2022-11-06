Skip to main content

Georgia Bulldogs undisputed ... but is Bama done, done? Brian Kelly stakes his claim, Marcus Freeman's Irish 'a**-whipping' of Clemson and all of college football's top games, moments

Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Wolverines and ... Vols? Horned Frogs? Tigahs?

The 'Game of the Century,' the undisputed biggest home game in the history of Sanford Stadium and Georgia Bulldogs football never materialized.

Kirby Smart's Georgia squad was too good to allow any semblance of threat from a Tennessee team that's zoomed from the sport's dregs to its upper tier.

Still, the Bulldogs proved themselves not only as the defending champions but as the frontrunner yet again in 2022 -- especially as Alabama's season was laid to waste. The Tide now are just 5-3 in their last eight games against Power-5 foes dating to the CFP title-game loss to Georgia. They've surrendered 30-plus points in all of those losses. 

And one of those five P5 victories was against Vanderbilt.

Any concern in Columbus, Ohio, after the Buckeyes slumbered past Northwestern? John Brice and Zach Barnett have different takes on the state of concern for OSU.

On the day that Brian Kelly finally got a signature win against an SEC team, Kelly's former program, Notre Dame, absolutely eviscerated and embarrassed a Clemson team that looked closer to the Tommy Bowden days than Dabo Swinney's halcyon days.

Marcus Freeman & Co. outcoached Clemson from the top headset down, and the Fighting Irish physically manhandled the Tigers -- despite Clemson's prevalence of NFL Draft prospects.

All these games and myriad more in the FootballScoop Weekend Rewind. 

