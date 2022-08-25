Furman unveils dazzling new all-black uniform

With audio overlay from erstwhile Batman villain Bane and a silhouetted Paladin charging in the background, Furman on Thursday debuted a sensational new uniform that also featured a brand-new helmet as the Paladins enter Year 6 of the Clay Hendrix era.

Furman, which garnered three-straight Football Championship Subdivision Playoff appearances in Hendrix's first three seasons back at his alma mater and carries with it a two-game winning streak into the 2022 season, revealed it will don the new all-black uniforms with a matte purple helmet as it kicks off the season one week from today at home against North Greenville.