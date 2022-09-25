Skip to main content

FootballScoop's Weekend Rewind: Working through college football's best weekend yet

Upsets, break-through wins, journeyman quarterbacks, trouble for 'The U,' and more

This weekend of college football had a bit of everything.

"Did Alabama play LSU?," asked one FootballScoop spouse.

No, the Tide did not, but they looked thoroughly dominant in their most complete game of the season, and this weekend brought us perhaps the most remarkable moments of the 2022 campaign's opening month.

It was 98-yard touchdowns, one offensive and one defensive, that defined MTSU's stunning upset at Miami and Texas A&M's impressive comeback-triumph against longtime rival Arkansas in Jerry World.

Oregon's Bo Nix and Kansas State's Adrian Martinez -- yes, those two dudes and those two schools -- got signature wins in winding careers full of peaks and valleys on the road.

Tennessee toppled Florida for just the second time since 2005 -- and scored the exact amount of points it did in thwarting the Gators in 2016 in Neyland Stadium.

The Vols are going to be a top-10 team today, and they'll remain in the top 10 for the next two weeks before a massive showdown against LSU in Baton Rouge.

Ohio State shredded Wisconsin, which once again says plenty about both programs; the Badgers have real issues.

And Northwestern fell to Miami ... of Ohio. So at least one Miami team got an impressive win this weekend; the Wildcats now are 4-12 in their last 16 games. 

It's all this and more in this week's FootballScoop Roundup Podcast: 

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

