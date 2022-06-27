Skip to main content

Florida Gators' NIL collective fires back at lawyer Caspino for alleged NCAA, state violations

The Gator Collective alleges activities could violate NCAA, state laws in the recruitment of consensus four-star QB and Michael Caspino client Jaden Rashada

The University of Florida’s official Name, Image & Likeness partner, Gator Collective, has fired back at California-based attorney Michael Caspino and his comments after this weekend’s commitment of consensus four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada to Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes’ program.

Telling On3 that Rashada’s multi-million dollar deal with the Hurricanes was less money than what Caspino alleged Florida’s “most dysfunctional collective in all of college football” had offered for the services of the 6-foot-4, 185-pounder from Pittsburg, California, Caspino raged against Gator Collective.

“Florida is the most dysfunctional collective in all of college football,” said Caspino, the architect behind the alleged $8 million deal that sources told FootballScoop Knoxville-based Spyre Sports had proffered another Caspino client, five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, a Tennessee Vols’ commitment. “I plan on steering my clients away from them.

“From my standpoint, I never ever want to deal with them again. If it weren’t for the collective that’s completely dysfunctional at Florida, (Rashada) probably would have been there.”

Not so fast, said Gator Collective – which is billed as an “official partner of the Florida Gators” and “official partner of the Gator Guard,” the Florida NIL collective that launched earlier this spring and claimed more than $5 million in seed money at its onset.

“The recent comments by California lawyer Michael Caspino have been brought to our attention,” Gator Collective said in its statement posted to Twitter. “Gator Collective has never had any communications with Mr. Caspino about Jaden Rashada or any recruits.

“Rather, Gator Collective has refused to engage in any dialogue with Mr. Caspino on numerous occasions as Gator Collective does not approve of his tactics and has no interest in engaging in activities which violate Florida law and NCAA Interim Policy and may put athletes’ eligibility at risk.”

Darren Heitner, a sports and intellectual property lawyer who is involved in Florida’s NIL collectives, nonetheless called out Caspino on Twitter Sunday for “admitting to an NCAA violation. If (Rashada) took an #NIL deal, lesser or not, by picking the Hurricanes, then that’s a violation no matter what his contract states" after Caspino was quoted as saying "Rashada left millions on the table. Millions. He did not pick the highest offer."

While the NCAA has struggled to legislate the nebulous NIL marketplace, it has in recent months vowed a crackdown on the alleged inducement-laden or de facto “pay-for-play” deals.

As FootballScoop reported in May:

Also, as noted, the NCAA’s Board of Governors “have told the investigative group at the NCAA, we want you to investigate these deals to see if they are pay-for-play or inducements. Which, honestly, we all know they are. What happens with that? We don’t know. The Board of Governors said they’d like to make it retroactive if it happens. It’s going to be a mess, if it happens.”

You May Like

Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley, USC make major hire for Trojans' football general manager role

Dave Emerick is heading to USC after 18 years with Mike Leach

By John BriceJun 25, 2022
Billy-Napier-1

Billy Napier pens open letter to Florida fans

The new Florida coach praised his fans' passion while gently reminding them of their responsibility to fund the program's NIL and facilities efforts.

By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2022
clark ingram

Because of Bill Clark and Mark Ingram college football's 1st potential '23 opening is a great one

UAB has a state-of-the-art new home, is headed to a new conference and fans who care

By John BriceJun 24, 2022
Incarnate Word

Re-launched last fall, the WAC has already lost three members

Incarnate Word is the latest WAC member to undertake a move of re-realignment.

By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2022
UAB Bill Clark

UAB head coach Bill Clark to retire

Debilitating back issues are forcing the 53-year-old Clark into an early retirement, effective Aug. 1.

By Zach BarnettJun 24, 2022
Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin has a message aimed at coaches who talk negatively about players

Coaches who talk negatively about players who are having trouble catching on are really seeking comfort for themselves, Tomlin shares.

By Doug SamuelsJun 23, 2022
Brian Hartline

Attempting to put Ohio State's ridiculous wide receiver recruiting in perspective

On the field and the trail, Ohio State's wide receivers are the best of any position group in college football.

By Zach BarnettJun 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 11.50.24 AM

Arch Manning commits to Texas

Steve Sarkisian fended off Georgia and Alabama to land one of the most sought-after recruits ever. Now he's got to keep him.

By Zach BarnettJun 23, 2022