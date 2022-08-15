Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin finds Ole Miss' new punter from 'a frat-house keg party'

Kiffin joked former national recruit Charlie Pollock was hanging out on Fraternity Row

Two years ago, Nevada’s football program had made the fairly unusual move of signing a scholarship punter as part of its 2020 recruiting class.

Moreover, the Pack didn’t use this ticketed ride on an in-state product but rather to sign a punter from the North Atlanta suburb of Marietta – merely some 2,350 miles from Nevada’s campus.

By the end of 2020, Charlie Pollock had entered the NCAA’s Transfer Portal and departed that program.

He resurfaced over the weekend, and, well, Lane Kiffin tells of Pollock’s new origin story as perhaps only Lane Kiffin can do.

“Yeah, I don’t know a whole lot about him; I think he was down at the frat house at a keg party or something where they got him from,” the Ole Miss coach Kiffin said of Pollock, after the Rebels’ weekend work. “We’ve got some conditioning work to do with my guy.

“We just said, ‘Hey, someone go find a punter around campus’ and so we found one who actually used to punt in Division 1. You never know.”

Pollock is listed on the Ole Miss Web site as 6 feet, 1 inches and 250 pounds.

And it is, of course, worth noting that at Kiffin’s behest Ole Miss skipped punting opportunities for fourth-down attempts at a school-record pace last season and amongst all the leaders in that category in college football.

Opponents managed just 17 punt returns against the Rebels.

Still, Pollock’s prep bona fides are considerable: He was rated by noted kicking service Kohls as a five-star prospect, and the 247Sports composite had Pollock as a top-15 punter in the nation. 

You May Like

Nick Saban

Alabama begins yet another season as the AP preseason No. 1

The Tide is the preseason No. 1 for the second straight year, the fifth of the last seven, and the seventh time of the Nick Saban era. However, there is hope for Alabama's challengers.

By Zach Barnett56 minutes ago
Bill Clark

Freshly retired, Bill Clark isn't closing the door on a comeback

Back in June, Clark's announcement included some interesting wording.

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker losing an assistant to NFL opportunity

The Spartans are losing assistant offensive line coach Jarrod James to an opportunity with the Houston Texans

By Doug Samuels3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-14 at 9.46.57 PM

Youth football coach fatally shot following argument

Coach Mike Hickmon passed away following a deadly argument at a youth football game over the weekend.

By Zach Barnett14 hours ago
cal-stoops

Forget Hatfields-McCoys, Jimbo-Nick; Kentucky's Mark Stoops-John Calipari feud remains centerstage sports war of words

Calipari-Stoops feud is so bad, UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart publicly weighed in

By John BriceAug 13, 2022
coach prime

Deion Sanders on Pro Hall of Fame: My head don't belong with some of these other heads

Coach Prime wants levels in the Hall of Fame, saying it's not for "good players"

By John BriceAug 13, 2022
Old Dominion

Three weeks before opening kickoff, Old Dominion has a coordinator change

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude resigned on Friday.

By Zach BarnettAug 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 1.59.12 PM

'Canes reveal new Miami Lights unis

Miami will have new black and neon themed uniforms among their game day options.

By Doug SamuelsAug 12, 2022