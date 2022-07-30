Utah State promotes former Miami, Mississippi State assistant to defensive line coach

Alex Devine is helming the Aggies' front in Year 2 under Blake Anderson

Alex Devine, who’s climbed through the collegiate coaching ranks from his beginnings as a student-assistant at Mississippi State University, is now Utah State’s new defensive line coach.

Devine takes over the defensive front for Blake Anderson’s second-year Aggies’ squad after serving as a defensive front specialist in an off-the-field role a year ago.

Anderson’s Utah State program is coming off a record-setting season, and Devine’s work along the Aggies’ front is looking to build upon its growing foundation from that campaign.

The Aggies limited their final 3 opponents to 13 or fewer points en route to an 11-win campaign.

Devine, on Manny Diaz’s staff at Miami following the start of his career in Starkville, Miss., spent five seasons at ‘The U.’ as both a graduate assistant and then rising to assistant director of player development across his final two years with the Hurricanes.

He then joined the Aggies’ staff in an off-the-field role in 2021.

Utah State, which won eight of its last nine games a year ago, opens the ’22 campaign Aug. 27 at home against Jim Mora’s first UConn squad. The Aggies then face a stiff early-season road test at preseason No. 1 Alabama.