Skip to main content

Utah State promotes former Miami, Mississippi State assistant to defensive line coach

Alex Devine is helming the Aggies' front in Year 2 under Blake Anderson

Alex Devine, who’s climbed through the collegiate coaching ranks from his beginnings as a student-assistant at Mississippi State University, is now Utah State’s new defensive line coach.

Devine takes over the defensive front for Blake Anderson’s second-year Aggies’ squad after serving as a defensive front specialist in an off-the-field role a year ago.

Anderson’s Utah State program is coming off a record-setting season, and Devine’s work along the Aggies’ front is looking to build upon its growing foundation from that campaign.

The Aggies limited their final 3 opponents to 13 or fewer points en route to an 11-win campaign.

Devine, on Manny Diaz’s staff at Miami following the start of his career in Starkville, Miss., spent five seasons at ‘The U.’ as both a graduate assistant and then rising to assistant director of player development across his final two years with the Hurricanes.

He then joined the Aggies’ staff in an off-the-field role in 2021.

Utah State, which won eight of its last nine games a year ago, opens the ’22 campaign Aug. 27 at home against Jim Mora’s first UConn squad. The Aggies then face a stiff early-season road test at preseason No. 1 Alabama. 

You May Like

UCLA UA

UCLA settles lawsuit with Under Armour

The apparel giant signed the Bruins to a record-breaking contract in 2016, then dropped them in 2020.

By Zach Barnett22 hours ago
George Kliavkoff

Pac-12 commissioner takes off the gloves with comments directed at Big 12

The gloves are off in conference realignment when it comes to the new commissioners in the Pac-12 and Big 12.

By Doug SamuelsJul 29, 2022
Lance Leipold Kansas

Kansas is reportedly adding former Big Ten offensive coordinator to the staff

Former Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is reportedly joining Lance Leipold's staff in Lawrence.

By Doug SamuelsJul 28, 2022
doug chap

Marshall's Doug Chapman set for NFL's Nunn-Wooten program, continuing remarkable path

A Thundering Herd Hall of Famer, Chapman is part of rising coaching star Charles Huff's well-regarded Marshall staff

By John BriceJul 28, 2022
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh thinks the Big Ten should start paying players

When the Big Ten signs its record-breaking media contract in a few weeks, Michigan's head coach thinks the players should get a cut.

By Zach BarnettJul 28, 2022
Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker vows Michigan State won't finish "dead ass last" in pass defense again this season

Despite winning 11 games in 2021, Michigan State surrendered more passing yards than any FBS team since 2016.

By Zach BarnettJul 28, 2022
drink

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz blasts Tennessee, says he expects Vols to "vacate some wins"

The Tigers' coach is never one to shy away from speaking his mind, blasting Rocky Top on Jim Rome's show

By John BriceJul 27, 2022
Kirk Ferentz

Kirk Ferentz believes college football is in need of an intervention

Ferentz believes college football is is a tricky spot and is in need of a good old fashioned intervention.

By Doug SamuelsJul 27, 2022