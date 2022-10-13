Colorado announces additional staff changes

Interim head coach Mike Sanford has tweaked some titles and responsibilities following their bye week.

Colorado will play their first game since the dismissal of head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson.

Interim head coach Mike Sanford and the Buffs had been enjoying a bye in their schedule preparing to take on Cal at home, and today they announced some new titles and responsibilities as they look for their first win of the season.

Chris Reinert and Jeff Smart, who both had been serving as quality control coaches, have both been promoted. Reinert will serve as special teams coordinator and Smart will work with the team's linebackers, alongside Mark Smith. Also worth noting, offensive line coach Kyle DeVan has added the run game coordinator title.

Back when Dorrell's dismissal was announced, and Sanford was elevated from offensive coordinator to the interim head coach role, Clay Patterson was named the team's offensive coordinator moving forward, and Gerald Chatman was elevated to defensive coordinator.

Sanford will continue to work with the team's quarterbacks.

Colorado (0-5) will take on Cal (3-2) this weekend with kickoff set for 2pm EST on Saturday.

