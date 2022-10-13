Skip to main content

Colorado announces additional staff changes

Interim head coach Mike Sanford has tweaked some titles and responsibilities following their bye week.

Colorado will play their first game since the dismissal of head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson.

Interim head coach Mike Sanford and the Buffs had been enjoying a bye in their schedule preparing to take on Cal at home, and today they announced some new titles and responsibilities as they look for their first win of the season.

Chris Reinert and Jeff Smart, who both had been serving as quality control coaches, have both been promoted. Reinert will serve as special teams coordinator and Smart will work with the team's linebackers, alongside Mark Smith. Also worth noting, offensive line coach Kyle DeVan has added the run game coordinator title.

Back when Dorrell's dismissal was announced, and Sanford was elevated from offensive coordinator to the interim head coach role, Clay Patterson was named the team's offensive coordinator moving forward, and Gerald Chatman was elevated to defensive coordinator.

Sanford will continue to work with the team's quarterbacks.

Colorado (0-5) will take on Cal (3-2) this weekend with kickoff set for 2pm EST on Saturday.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Hendon Hooker

Previewing the biggest games on the college football schedule: On the Line

The biggest Tennessee game in decades, a picture-perfect Big Ten game, a battle for supremacy in college football's toughest conference, and the biggest FCS regular season game ever highlight the best week of the college football season yet.

By Zach Barnett
Ken Karcher

East Central Community College coach Ken Karcher announces retirement

Karcher oversaw two of the best seasons in the Mississippi junior college's history.

By Zach Barnett
Kirk Barton

Former Ohio State player, message board poster exposed Buckeye 'formations, schemes and personnel changes,' per report

An internal fight between co-founders of a Buckeye fan site led to an explosive revelation.

By Zach Barnett
Venables Oklahoma

Here's Brent Venables message for Sooners facing adversity that want to "tap out"

Brent Venables offers to personally usher players who aren't all in and are more interested in complaining directly to the door.

By Doug Samuels
DSC_1293

Why Notre Dame coaches Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees made the brilliant decision to put an injured quarterback in the coaches' box

Inside the Fighting Irish move of Tyler Buchner with the offensive coaching staff

By John Brice
Brent Venables

To stop a backslide, Brent Venables will go back to the basics

In his 30th year in coaching, Oklahoma's head coach is in the midst of his first 3-game losing streak. How does he plan to coach the Sooners through it?

By Zach Barnett
Nebraska

Why the win at Rutgers had to be Nebraska's most satisfying in years: Winning Box Scores

After years of losing games they should've won, Big Red finally won a game they should've lost.

By Zach Barnett
deion

Deion claps back at "He's not SWAC" comment

Deion takes a moment during recent team meeting to clap back at comment from opposing coach that "He's not SWAC."

By Doug Samuels