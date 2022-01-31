Colorado Mesa hires coordinator of conference rival to be new head coach

Miles Kochevar, the defensive coordinator at CSU-Pueblo (D-II), has been announced as the new head coach at Colorado Mesa.

Over the weekend, Colorado Mesa (D-II) brought in five candidates to interview for the head coaching job left open by Tremaine Jackson's departure to become the head coach at Valdosta State (D-II - GA).

Among those finalists was Miles Kochevar, who most recently served as the defensive coordinator at conference rival CSU-Pueblo (D-II).

Kochevar, a Grand Junction native who has experience as an assistant at Colorado Mesa previously, rose to the top of the list of finalists when it was all said and done and was announced as the program's new head coach this morning. He will be formally introduced at a presser this afternoon.

After spending 2007-2011 on the Mesa staff under Joe Ramunno, Kochevar went to his alma mater Colorado State to serve as a graduate assistant.

Other coaching stops for him include Humboldt State (D-II - CA), Northern Colorado (FCS) and West Texas A&M (D-II).

Kochevar takes over a program on the rise after they finished 8-2 under Jackson last fall. One of those two losses was to CSU-Pueblo in an early season two-overtime defensive standoff that ended in a 13-19 loss for the Mavericks.

