Colorado Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Karl Dorrell's run at Colorado came to an end after an 0-5 start to the 2022 season, and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford took over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the year.

Colorado's search landed on Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, and Boulder is officially on Prime Time now .

2023 HEAD COACH

DEION SANDERS

Jackson State (FCS - MS) Head Coach

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS

SEAN LEWIS

Kent State HC



RUNNING BACKS / ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

GARY "FLEA" HARRELL

Jackson State (FCS) RBs



WIDE RECEIVERS

BRETT BARTALONE

Jackson State (FCS) OC



OFFENSIVE LINE

BILL O'BOYLE

Kent State OL



TIGHT ENDS

TIM BREWSTER

Jackson State (FCS) TEs

2022 STAFF:

Phil McGeoghan (Assistant HC / WRs)

Mike Sanford (OC)

Clay Patterson (TEs / PGC)

Kyle DeVan (OL)

Darian Hagan (RBs)

Brandon Gibson (Offensive QC)

Nick Gilbert (Offensive QC)

Nate Dodson (Offensive GA)

Kolter Smith (Offensive GA)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SAFETIES

CHARLES KELLY

Alabama Assistant DC



LINEBACKERS

ANDRE HART

Jackson State (FCS) LBs



CORNERBACKS

KEVIN MATHIS

Jackson State (FCS) DBs



DEFENSIVE LINE

NICK WILLIAMS

Texas A&M Defensive Analyst

2022 STAFF:

Chris Wilson (DC / OLBs)

Brett Maxie (Safeties / PGC)

Rod Chance (CBs)

Gerald Chatman (DL)

Mark Smith (ILBs)

Michael Downing (Defensive QC)

Jeff Smart (Defensive QC)

John Gardner (Defensive GA)

Cordale Grundy (Defensive GA)

SUPPORT STAFF:

Dennis Thurman (Director of Quality Control - Defense)

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

Shannon Turley (Director of Football Sports Performance)

Lance Carl (Director of Player Development & Alumni Relations)

Bryna McGinnis (DFO)

Bob Lopez (General Manager)

Andy Wang (Assistant Director of Player Personnel)

Chandler Dorrell (Director of Player Personnel)

Chris Reinert (Special Teams QC)

Jamie Guy (Director of Football Video)

John Snelson (Creative Services Manager)

Armond Hawkins Jr. (Assistant Director of HS Relations)

DJ Bryant (Assistant Player Personnel Director)

Emily Guisti (Recruiting Assistant)

Tanner Norton (Recruiting Assistant - Scouting)

Maileka Slayton (Assistant Director - On Campus Recruiting)

Brandon Kronethal (Recruiting Assistant - Scouting)

Emily Funke (Assistant DFO)

