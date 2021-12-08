Colorado State Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Colorado State moved on from the Steve Addazio era after two seasons and a 4-12 record during that time.
The Rams moved quickly and found a coach within the conference in Nevada's Jay Norvell to lead the program into the future.
Here, on the Colorado State Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: JAY NORVELL
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
MATT MUMME
Nevada OC / QBs
RUNNING BAKCS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TIMMY CHANG
Nevada WRs
OFFENSIVE LINE
BILL BEST
Nevada OL
TIGHT ENDS
CHAD SAVAGE
Nevada TEs
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Jon Budmayr (OC / QBs)
Louie Addazio (OL):
Alex Bailey (WRs)
Cody Booth (TEs)
Graduate Assistant: Heath Parling, Dylan Autenrieth
Quality Control: Clay Davie
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Chuck Heater (DC / Safeties)
Antione Smith (Assistant HC / DL)
Sean Cronin (LBs)
Kap Dede (OLBs / Nickels)
Anthony Perkins (Corners)
Graduate Assistants: Corey Burns, Sebastian Rivers
Quality Control: Ben Robertson
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
THOMAS SHEFFIELD
Nevada STC
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
N/A
Quality Control: Jon Goodman
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel: Lucas Gauthier (Nevada Director of Player Personnel)
Player Personel / Operations: Colton Bosnos (Player Personnel / Operations)
Strength and Conditioning / Assistant Head Coach: Jordan Simmons (Nevada S&C)
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C: Scott McLafferty
Director of Football Operations: Joel Baron
Director of Football Administration: Cassi White
Director of Player Personnel: Andrew Liacopoulos
Director of Recruiting: Frank Leonard
Director of Ram Life Programs: Ricky Santo
