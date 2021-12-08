Colorado State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the Colorado State staff under Jay Norvell is coming together via this page.

Colorado State moved on from the Steve Addazio era after two seasons and a 4-12 record during that time.

The Rams moved quickly and found a coach within the conference in Nevada's Jay Norvell to lead the program into the future.

Here, on the Colorado State Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: JAY NORVELL

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

MATT MUMME

Nevada OC / QBs

RUNNING BAKCS

TBA



RECEIVERS

TIMMY CHANG

Nevada WRs



OFFENSIVE LINE

BILL BEST

Nevada OL



TIGHT ENDS

CHAD SAVAGE

Nevada TEs

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Jon Budmayr (OC / QBs)

Louie Addazio (OL):

Alex Bailey (WRs)

Cody Booth (TEs)

Graduate Assistant: Heath Parling, Dylan Autenrieth

Quality Control: Clay Davie

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Chuck Heater (DC / Safeties)

Antione Smith (Assistant HC / DL)

Sean Cronin (LBs)

Kap Dede (OLBs / Nickels)

Anthony Perkins (Corners)

Graduate Assistants: Corey Burns, Sebastian Rivers

Quality Control: Ben Robertson

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

THOMAS SHEFFIELD

Nevada STC

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

N/A

Quality Control: Jon Goodman

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel: Lucas Gauthier (Nevada Director of Player Personnel)

Player Personel / Operations: Colton Bosnos (Player Personnel / Operations)

Strength and Conditioning / Assistant Head Coach: Jordan Simmons (Nevada S&C)

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Head S&C: Scott McLafferty

Director of Football Operations: Joel Baron

Director of Football Administration: Cassi White

Director of Player Personnel: Andrew Liacopoulos

Director of Recruiting: Frank Leonard

Director of Ram Life Programs: Ricky Santo



