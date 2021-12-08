Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Colorado State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the Colorado State staff under Jay Norvell is coming together via this page.
Colorado State - Staff Tracker

Colorado State moved on from the Steve Addazio era after two seasons and a 4-12 record during that time.

The Rams moved quickly and found a coach within the conference in Nevada's Jay Norvell to lead the program into the future.

Here, on the Colorado State Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: JAY NORVELL

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
MATT MUMME
Nevada OC / QBs

RUNNING BAKCS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TIMMY CHANG
Nevada WRs

OFFENSIVE LINE
BILL BEST
Nevada OL

TIGHT ENDS
CHAD SAVAGE
Nevada TEs

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Jon Budmayr (OC / QBs)
Louie Addazio (OL):
Alex Bailey (WRs)
Cody Booth (TEs)
Graduate Assistant: Heath Parling, Dylan Autenrieth
Quality Control: Clay Davie

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Chuck Heater (DC / Safeties)
Antione Smith (Assistant HC / DL)
Sean Cronin (LBs)
Kap Dede (OLBs / Nickels)
Anthony Perkins (Corners)
Graduate Assistants: Corey Burns, Sebastian Rivers
Quality Control: Ben Robertson

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
THOMAS SHEFFIELD
Nevada STC

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
N/A
Quality Control: Jon Goodman

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel: Lucas Gauthier (Nevada Director of Player Personnel)
Player Personel / Operations: Colton Bosnos (Player Personnel / Operations)
Strength and Conditioning / Assistant Head Coach: Jordan Simmons (Nevada S&C)

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C: Scott McLafferty
Director of Football Operations: Joel Baron
Director of Football Administration: Cassi White
Director of Player Personnel: Andrew Liacopoulos
Director of Recruiting: Frank Leonard
Director of Ram Life Programs: Ricky Santo

