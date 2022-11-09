Skip to main content

Conference USA getting in on the MACtion action

Conference USA got its football games on cable television, but at a price.

The new version of Conference USA is going with an old media strategy. #MACtion, but for Conference USA.

In a season of media deals, with the Big Ten and Big 12 inking medium-term agreements and the Pac-12 working on one as we speak, Conference USA also secured its medium-term future with a television deal. The league loses Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA to the American after this season, while adding Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston. 

Sports Business Journal reported Wednesday that C-USA has reached a 5-year deal with ESPN and CBS Sports Network to air its games, with a key part of that strategy being midweek football games.

From SBJ: 

The new-look Conference USA will shift its entire slate of October football games to midweek evenings starting with the 2023 season. CUSA, which will add five new members for the 2023-24 academic year, will play most of its October league games on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with a handful of games also planned for Thursday and Friday nights. 

The deal is viewed as an upgrade for the conference, given that many of its games air on Stadium and NFL Network, so midweek games on ESPN and CBS SN will put C-USA football on channels people actually get and on nights when they aren't overshadowed by the Power 5. 

So that's what C-USA gets. What's in this deal for ESPN and CBS. It's basically free content.

SBJ reports each school will earn "in the neighborhood of $750,000 per year" from this contract, which is below what MAC and Sun Belt schools earn and roughly $100 million per year below what Big Ten schools will earn by the end of their deals. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

You May Like

kj jefferson

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman shares leverage goals, insights on 2-point conversion attempts

The Razorbacks are trying to rebound this week against LSU after a ruling that quarterback KJ Jefferson's knee was down last week on the Hogs' game-tying two-point attempt in a loss to Liberty

By John Brice
IMG_3454

SEC coaches offer differing views on NIL, as Mark Stoops laments 'Does me no good to whine or cry or complain' about SEC rivals

Was Mark Stoops referencing Tennessee, which is aggressively using NIL in recruiting behind Spyre Sports, other UT-endorsed collectives

By John Brice
Barry Lunney Jr

Illinois extends offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, Jr.

Lunney has helped Illinois to Big Ten Championship contention in his first year in Champaign.

By Zach Barnett
Eli Drinkwitz

Eli Drinkwitz's extension comes with substantial raise

A .500 record has netted Mizzou's third-year head coach a 50% raise.

By Zach Barnett
rich freeman

Change atop Morehouse College program

Rich Freeman is stepping down after a long run ends in a 1-9 season

By John Brice
Dan Orlovsky

Dan Orlovsky ready to join Jeff Saturday's Colts staff; what other ESPNers could leave Bristol for Indy?

In hiring ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as his interim head coach, Colts owner said Saturday's lack of coaching experience was a positive. How far is Irsay willing to take that philosophy?

By Zach Barnett
John Cohen

John Cohen has a list of 58 things he's looking for in Auburn's next coach

But three are really the most important

By Zach Barnett
Sam Ehlinger

30-year-old assistant QBs coach to be Colts play-caller

The Colts' third offensive play-caller in three weeks will be assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, according to a report Tuesday.

By Zach Barnett