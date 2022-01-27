Contract and salary details for some of Oregon's new assistants

Dan Lanning has put together an impressive staff in Eugene. Here are some of their contract details.

Oregon gave Dan Lanning an improved salary pool compared to what was allotted for Mario Cristobal's staff.

Lanning has $6,685,000 to use among his ten on-field assistants, while Cristobal was allotted just $6,001,250.

Thanks to a piece from OregonLive, we've got a first-look at the contract lengths and salary figures of a handful of Lanning's initial staff.

Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, receivers coach Junior Adams, running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, tight ends coach Drew Mehringer and strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love all signed two-year deals taking them through January 2024.

One coach to sign a three-year deal was special teams coordinator and nickels / safeties coach Joe Lorig, whose contract takes him through January 2025.

Salaries for those staff members will be:

Klemm - $800k (2022), and $850k (2023)

Lorig - $650k (2022), $850k (2023), $700k (2024)

Adams - $575k (2022)



Love - $450k annually

Mehringer - $210k annually

Locklyn - $175k annually

Klemm and Lorig would be owed 70% of their remaining salary if they were to be fired without cause, and they'd be owed 70% of their annual salary, or the remainder of their contract term (whichever is less) if Lanning were to leave Oregon.

Many of the assistants listed have clauses included in their deals that waives their buyout if they leave for FBS head coaching opportunities, and some include no buyout for offensive coordinator opportunities. Lorig's buyout is waived for FBS head coach, and offensive or defensive coordinator opportunities.

The on-field staff can earn up to $125k in bonus money, and those incentives include:

- $10k for winning the Pac-12 North

- $15k for winning the Pac-12 title

- $15k for competing in any bowl game with at least 7 regular season wins

- $15k for competing in a New Year's six game

- $10k for competing in a College Football Playoff Semifinal game

- $25k for winning a CFP Semifinal game

- $35k for winning the CFP national title

OregonLive has a good amount of additional information on the contracts of the staff that you can see via this link.