Contract details for Jeff Brohm at Louisville

Jeff Brohm can earn automatic extensions and raises for seasons of seven and ten win seasons with his deal.

Jeff Brohm was formally introduced as the new leader of his alma mater yesterday at his introductory presser.

The former Purdue head coach signed a six-year deal worth $36 million with some interesting incentives and a rather simple buyout.

If he wins seven games at any point during those six years, the deal becomes a seven-year deal worth $42.5 million.

If he were to win 10-games it would become an eight-year $49.5 million deal.

Per his contract, Brohm will have a salary pool of $5.5 million to hire his 10 assistants, DFO and head strength coach.

Brohm's buyout is simple. He would owe $1 million to Louisville if he resigns at any point of the contract, and he would be owed 100% of his remaining contract if he were terminated without cause.

Other noteworthy incentives include:

-$50k for Conference or National Coach of the Year honors from a major publication

-$100k for participating in the ACC title game

-$250k for winning ACC Championship

-$100k for 6 wins / bowl eligibility

-$250k for participating in the college football playoff

-$400k for a top 4 seed in the College Football Playoff

-$500k for playing for the national title

-$750k for winning the national title

See additional details of the contract below.