Contract details for new South Carolina offensive coordinator, Pete Lembo's extension

The Gamecocks are dramatically ramping up investment in assistant salary pool

With his South Carolina team closing its regular season in emphatic fashion with signature wins against a pair of top-five rivals, Tennessee and Clemson, and the Gamecocks preparing for their Gator Bowl berth against storied Notre Dame, Shane Beamer officially has his next offensive coordinator under contract.

And Beamer likewise has locked up his special teams ace on a longer term as well.

Per contracts obtained Tuesday by FootballScoop, new South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has received a three-year pact worth $1 million annually to serve as the Gamecocks' offensive play-caller.

The contract is effective Dec. 13, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2025.

Additionally, Pete Lembo -- the Gamecocks' special teams coordinator who guided those units to national acclaim -- received an extension and a significant raise that also carries Lembo's deal through the end of 2025.

Previously earning $478,950 per year, Lembo is being elevated to a base salary of $725,000.

Both coaches also are eligible for bowl bonuses and saw their buyout terms formalized as well.

If Loggains, who exited his assistant coaching position this week at Arkansas to take over Carolina offense, helps the Gamecocks to an SEC Championship game appearance, he earns $25,000 or $50,000 with a win; his bowl bonuses range from a minimum of $20,000 up to $65,000 if USC wins the College Football Playoff.

If Loggains exits his contract early to become a head coach in college or NFL, he does not owe the university a buyout; if he leaves for a similar job, Loggains is scheduled to owe $550,000, $450,000 or $350,000 -- with the sum decreasing by $100,000 for each year Loggains stays on staff.

With a significant raise, Lembo also faces a steeper buyout unless he leaves to become a head coach or offensive coordinator. Lembo's new buyout terms start at $400,000 and decrease by $100,000 each year of his contract.

After the Gamecocks' 2021 season concluded with a win in the Mayo Bowl, defensive coordinator Clayton White was bumped up from $900,000 to $1.1 million earlier this year.

Loggains replaces Marcus Satterfield, who was on an expiring contract and recently exited the program to reunite with his former boss, Matt Rhule, at Nebraska, where Satterfield is going to help run the Cornhuskers' offense.