Coordinator of top D-II program takes over at Catawba

Tyler Haines has been named the new head coach at Catawba (D-II - NC).

Haines, a graduate of Defiance College (D-III - OH), spent this past season at Shepherd (D-II - WV), where he was instrumental in the program's run to the Division II semifinals and a 13-2 overall record.

Shepherd ranked second nationally in total offense this season, averaging 489 yards per game, and also had a top 10 scoring offense at 39 points per game.

Quarterback Tyson Bagent leads all of Division II heading into national title weekend with 4,580 passing yards and over 400 completions, which also leads the country.

Before being selected to take over the offense at Shepherd, Haines was on the defensive side of the ball as a Division III defensive coordinator at Baldwin Wallace (D-III - OH) for two seasons.

He also had a successful five-year run rebuilding the program at Urbana (D-II - OH), where he went 7-4 in the program's final season before the school made the sudden, and unfortunate decision to fold the football program.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

