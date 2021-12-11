Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Report: Tensions are rising in Jacksonville surrounding Urban's approach

Tensions are rising in Jacksonville around Urban's approach during a 2-10 campaign for the organization.
The tensions in Jacksonville are rising and Urban Meyer may be on thin ice after just one season in Jacksonville, Tom Pelissero shares this morning.

Pelissero notes that tensions in Jacksonville are rising after "multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks" leading to questions about Meyer's future with the team. 

Public comments from Meyer that seem to place the blame for their 2-10 season at the feet of his players and staff has also led to frustrations within the organization.

One instance that Pelissero points out from the last two weeks says that Meyer's message centered around how "he's a winner and his assistant coaches are losers," followed by a public challenge from Meyer to each coach individually "to explain when they've ever won and forcing them to defend their resumes."

In all fairness, Pelissero does note that owner Shad Khan has a history of being patient with coaches and "there are no signs that Jaguars owner Shad Khan is seriously considering a change" at this point, but there is clearly some signs of distress coming from Meyer's short time in Jacksonville.

Head here to read Pelissero's full piece, including some background on recent in-game decisions and regarding personnel that have been especially frustrating to some.

Urban MeyerJacksonville Jaguars

