September 21, 2021
Publish date:

Crowd noise isn't the most concerning issue in road games, according to Greg Schiano

Greg Schiano is taking his team to The Big House for a match up of undefeated teams this weekend, and shares that crowd noise shouldn't be the most pressing issue for teams that have to play at hostile environments on the road.
Author:

It's hard to believe that, in his second season back at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has yet to take his team on the road to a packed house for a Big Ten game.

We all know the crowds last year were a fraction of what they would have been without COVID affecting attendance, so the Scarlet Knights match up in Ann Arbor against Michigan will effectively be Schiano's baptism in a hostile Big Ten environment.

At his presser yesterday, Schiano was asked about playing in an environment like The Big House and how they prepare their guys. He starts off his answer by talking about the environment at the Carrier Dome as a visitor when playing Syracuse as a just a few weeks ago, before sharing that the crowd noise isn't what keeps teams from playing their best.

"We simulate crowd noise, and we have systems that we have invested money in where you can't hear yourself talk from me to you away. It's not going to be louder than that."

"The real issue that you deal with when you play on the road is that you can't let the momentum...you can't judge what is going on...the momentum and all of those things. You just have to do your job and do what you're supposed to do."

"When you start to let all of that other stuff become part of the equation, well now you're playing right into their mess."

"Playing on the road, there are certain things that we talk about all the time, and I think our guys understand what it is going to take. But it has been a while since we have played on the road, in the Big Ten, with crowds. Not since I've been here. This is our first real Big Ten road game, and it's a good place to start."

Hear more from Schiano, whose team is 3-0 with wins over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware heading into this week 4 match up with Michigan, in the clip.

You May Like

John Fassel

Special teams coordinator John Fassel has an amazing response to Cowboys special teams disaster

We should all be as bold as Cowboys special teams coordinator Bones Fassel.

Idaho

Idaho shuffles offensive staff, promotes former Vandal QB Brian Reader to coordinator

The Vandals entered the season without a designated offensive coordinator following Kris Cinkovich's retirement this spring.

vmi defense

Scoop Roundup Week 3: 'The Rock' checks in at VMI; FCS chaos continues & the weekend's top quotes

One of college football's best weekends in a long time featured a little bit of everything - and might have showcased a touch more parity in the game.

Jaguars

The Jaguars and Falcons are in the weirdest Twitter spat ever

The Jaguars are the only NFL team allowed to get sad online.

UConn

UConn set for complete staff overhaul

Report says all Huskies' assistant coaches have been informed they will not be retained, regardless of how the team finishes the 2021 season.

Cincinnati

Winning Box Scores: Week 3

Tracking how our five favorite box score stats fared in Week 3.

Shane Beamer USC

Video: Shane Beamer has little patience for silly questions after Georgia loss

Frustrated after their loss to Georgia, Shane Beamer gets asked why the offense struggled to move the ball, and responds by noting the 5-start talent the Georgia defense is loaded with at least three times.

Credit: Dallas Morning News

Sonny Dykes on dramatic finish to Louisiana Tech game: You have to try to manage every single second

Sonny Dykes and SMU won on a dramatic Hail Mary over the weekend that came after a failed fourth-down conversion with about 3-minutes left. Dykes had all three timeouts left, and explains how his mind went into overdrive to manage "every single second."