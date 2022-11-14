Skip to main content

A Catawba College Hall of Fame player, Curtis Walker resigns as alma mater's head coach

A 10-season run at his alma mater ended on Monday.

Curtis Walker has resigned as the head coach at Catawba College, the school announced Monday.

Catawba College is a Division II school in Salisbury, N.C. The Indians compete in the South Atlantic Conference. 

“We are grateful to Coach Walker for his many contributions to Catawba College and to our football program,” said AD Michelle Caddigan. “I am excited for him to have the opportunity to spend more time with his family and watch his sons compete in football at a very high level. We wish him nothing but the best. He will always be a Catawba College Indian!”

Catawba's season concluded Saturday with a loss to Carson-Newman, dropping the club to 1-10 on the season. 

Walker led the program for 10 seasons, peaking in 2015 with a 9-3 record, an SAC championship and a Division II playoffs appearance. 

Walker is a Catawba alum who earned team MVP honors in 1991 and was a team captain in 1992. The Catawba Sports Hall of Fame and SAC Hall of Fame member still holds the school single-game record with 25 tackles. 

“I didn’t realize what an impact Catawba College would have on my life when I arrived on campus in 1988,” said Walker. “I am forever grateful for the relationships built, friendships made, and opportunities provided over the past 34 years. My love for the Catawba College football program is why I returned to campus, and also why I feel now is the right time to leave.” 

