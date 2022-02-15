D-II head coach leaves for head high school job

Kentucky Wesleyan (D-II) head coach Craig Yeast has resigned to take a high school job in his hometown

Craig Yeast was coordinating one of the top small college offenses annually at Franklin College (D-III - IN) before making the jump to D-II head coach with an opportunity at Kentucky Wesleyan (D-II) in 2018.

Now, Yeast is leaving his post as a Division II head coach for a high school head coaching job closer to family.

Kentucky Wesleyan announced the resignation of Yeast earlier today. Just a bit ago, Yeast was announced as the new head coach at Mercer County HS (KY).

Yeast, a former standout receiver at Kentucky for Hal Mumme and Mike Leach, went 3-8 this past fall.

Taking on a rebuild, Yeast went 3-7 his first season back in 2018, followed by a 1-10 season in 2019 and 1-4 during a shortened 2020 season.

In four seasons, Yeast went 8-29 overall.

The job at Mercer County HS allows Yeast to return to his hometown where he will be able to reconnect with family while continuing his passion for coaching.

The program has named associate head coach / defensive coordinator Tyrone Young has been named acting head football coach while a search takes place.

