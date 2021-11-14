Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
D-II playoff bracket has been announced

With just two undefeated teams remaining, the race for the Division II national title is going to be an interesting one.
Small college playoff football is back, and the Division II level has just revealed their bracket.

Ferris State (MI), who just wrapped up their third-straight GLIAC title over the weekend, entered the final week of the regular season as the #1 team in the country. Just behind them was Valdosta State (GA). Those two teams earned top seeds and a first round bye.

The other top seeds of their region went to Kutzown and Colorado School of Mines.

Those four teams will enjoy the luxury of a first-round bye.

Here's how the first D-II playoff field in two seasons will look:

Screen Shot 2021-11-14 at 5.38.02 PM
Screen Shot 2021-11-14 at 5.38.24 PM

One of the more intriguing (possible) match ups include a likely rematch of rivals Ferris State and Grand Valley in the second round. 

While Ferris finished the season as the #1 team in the country, Grand Valley suffered their only loss to the Bulldogs headed into the final week of the regular season ranked 6th. That region is loaded with Harding and Northwest Missouri State as well, both of whom headed into that final weekend among the top 5 teams.

Valdosta's region features 2019 (and defending national champion) West Florida in what could also be a intriguing matchup down the road.

I would be pretty surprised if the national champion didn't come from one of those two regions.

Just like Division III, the D-II season and playoff was also cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

In 2019, West Florida (led by head coach Pete Shinnick) beat Minnesota State in a tight 48-40 contest to bring home their first national title. It was a magical storybook season that capped a quick rise, as the school decided to start football in 2015, signed their first recruiting class that year, and had their first season of competition in 2016.

The title game will be played December 18th in McKinney, Texas.

