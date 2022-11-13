D-II Playoff Brackets announced

See the Division II bracket here.

The Division II regular season wrapped up yesterday, meaning today marks the release of the playoff brackets.

Ferris State (MI) took home the national title last year in a blowout win over Valdosta State (GA), and while the Bulldogs opened the year #1, they dropped an epic 1 vs. 2 matchup to inter-conference rival Grand Valley State, who overtook the #1 spot in the polls and has held onto it ever since.

The top seeds in each Super Region are Indiana (PA), Grand Valley State (MI), Benedict (SC), and Angelo State.

The national title game will take place December 17th.

Take a look at the regions and bracket below.

Top half of the bracket