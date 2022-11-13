Skip to main content

D-II Playoff Brackets announced

See the Division II bracket here.

The Division II regular season wrapped up yesterday, meaning today marks the release of the playoff brackets.

Ferris State (MI) took home the national title last year in a blowout win over Valdosta State (GA), and while the Bulldogs opened the year #1, they dropped an epic 1 vs. 2 matchup to inter-conference rival Grand Valley State, who overtook the #1 spot in the polls and has held onto it ever since.

The top seeds in each Super Region are Indiana (PA), Grand Valley State (MI), Benedict (SC), and Angelo State.

The national title game will take place December 17th.

Take a look at the regions and bracket below.

Top half of the bracket

Top half of the bracket

Bottom half of the bracket

Bottom half of the bracket

You May Like

stagg bowl 21

D-III Playoff Brackets have been released

Check out the Division III bracket here.

By Doug Samuels
Screen Shot 2022-11-13 at 8.48.47 AM

Sources: Missouri Western making head coaching change

Matt Williamson will not return for a seventh season at his alma mater, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Bill Cowher

Bill Cowher: Jeff Saturday as Colts interim head coach 'a disgrace to the coaching profession.'

Win or lose, Jeff Saturday does not have a fan on the CBS pregame show.

By Zach Barnett
Kendre Miller

FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: TCU soars, Oregon stumbles and everything else from the college football weekend

Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talk through the major and minor developments from Week 11 of the 2022 college football season.

By Zach Barnett
Brian Kelly

In trying to relate to his star linebacker, Brian Kelly gets a brutal reminder how young today's players are

Turns out, the 20th century really is ancient history to these kids. Or at least to LSU linebacker Harold Perkins.

By Zach Barnett
Whipple Neb

Video: Nebraska's Mark Whipple part of sideline collision in Michigan game

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple appears shaken up after sideline collision.

By Doug Samuels
IMG_3471

Inside the Rise of Chowan University: How Mark Hall is turning around a small school in the HBCU-heavy CIAA conference

Hall's Hawks play Fayetteville State for CIAA championship on Saturday

By John Brice
Nick Saban

What's different about this Alabama team? Nick Saban has some ideas

Nick Saban has hammered about The Process for years, but believes part of Alabama's struggles this year are due to a focus on outcomes instead.

By Doug Samuels