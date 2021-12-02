Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Publish date:

D-II program parts ways with head coach after just three months

After taking over the program just three months, Lock Haven (D-II - PA) has decided to part ways with John Kelling and will search for a new head coach again.
Author:

Just over three months from hiring a new head coach, Lock Haven has found themselves in the market for a head coach again.

The program has announced that head coach John Kelling, a coaching veteran who had his first practice with the team back in August, has been relieved of his duties.

The Bald Eagles finished the 2021 campaign with a win over Lincoln (D-II - PA) to finish 1-10 overall.

Lock Haven had won just two games each season from 2017-2019 prior to Kelling's arrival. 

Prior to taking the head coaching job, Kelling spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator at Frostburg State (D-II - MD), where they went 45-11 over his final five seasons with the team. He also had previous stops at North Dakota (FCS), Augustana (D-II - SD), and Minnesota Mankato (D-II).

In addition to Kelling, offensive coordinator / offensive line coach Chris Sprague, a longtime Lock Haven assistant who returned to the program after a short stint at Delaware State (FCS) in 2019, also will not return to the staff.

The school's release shares that an interim head coach for the program will be named in the coming days and that a national search for a new head coach will begin.

Tags
terms:
D-IIlock haven

You May Like

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hands the ball off to Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups before Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

An update on Auburn's search for their next offensive coordinator

After the shotgun marriage with Mike Bobo didn't work, expect Bryan Harsin to opt for the familiar with his next hire.

1 hour ago
Steve Addazio

Sources: Steve Addazio will not return at Colorado State

Addazio spent just two seasons at Colorado State.

3 hours ago
Oklahoma

The lay of the land at Oklahoma

As Joe Castiglione conducts his first coaching search since 1998, the reality of OU's program must be top of mind.

3 hours ago
open letter (1)

An open letter for coaches on leaving the right way, from someone who has tried

A lot has been made about how guys like Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley have left one program for another, so here's an open letter on how to (try to) do it the right way, from someone who has tried.

4 hours ago
Brent Pry

Virginia Tech releases Brent Pry's contract

Pry's salary will start at $4 million and rise to $5 million by 2026.

5 hours ago
freeman1

BREAKING: Notre Dame tabbing Marcus Freeman as head coach

Freeman is taking over for his former boss, Brian Kelly, for his first head-coaching post

19 hours ago
Brian Kelly

WATCH: Brian Kelly tells his Notre Dame players he's leaving for LSU

Can you people get together and decide the proper amount of time a coach should tell a team he's leaving?

23 hours ago
Kermit Blount

Johnson C. Smith announces coaching change

The Division II school will hire a new head coach after relieving Kermit Blount of duties.

Dec 1, 2021