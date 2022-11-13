Skip to main content

D-III Playoff Brackets have been released

Check out the Division III bracket here.

A total of 27 teams claim automatic bids for winning their league, and a number of those automatic bids were up for grabs going into yesterday's games.

Those automatic bids (and their respective leagues) were earned by: Wartburg (ARC), Mary Hardin-Baylor (ASC), Susquehanna (CC), Endicott (CCC), North Central (CCIW), Cortland (Empire 8), Gallaudet (ECFC), Mount St. Joe (HCAC), Ithaca (LL), Delaware Valley (MAC), Mass-Dartmouth (MASCAC), Alma (MIAA), St. John's (MIAC), Lake Forest (MWC), Aurora (NACC), DePaw (NCAC), Springfield (NEWMAC), Salisbury (NJAC), Linfield (NWC), Mount Union (OAC), Randolph-Macon (ODAC), Carnegie Mellon (PAC), Trinity TX (SAA), Pomona-Pitzer (SCIAC, Northwestern MN (UMAC), Huntingdon (USAC), and UW-Whitewater (WIAC).

Last year, Mary Hardin-Baylor dominated their Stagg Bowl matchup over defending national champion North Central 57-24 to win the program's second national title since 2018.

Both teams return to the playoff field, along with annual national title contenders UW-Whitewater and Mount Union (who needed a dramatic finish Saturday to secure their automatic bid ).

Today, the rest of the Division III playoff field and the matchups were  announced.

Take a look at how it all shook out below

Screen Shot 2022-11-13 at 5.23.47 PM
Screen Shot 2022-11-13 at 5.08.28 PM
4
Gallery
4 Images

You May Like

Ferris State 21 champs

D-II Playoff Brackets announced

By Doug Samuels
Screen Shot 2022-11-13 at 8.48.47 AM

Sources: Missouri Western making head coaching change

Matt Williamson will not return for a seventh season at his alma mater, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Bill Cowher

Bill Cowher: Jeff Saturday as Colts interim head coach 'a disgrace to the coaching profession.'

Win or lose, Jeff Saturday does not have a fan on the CBS pregame show.

By Zach Barnett
Kendre Miller

FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: TCU soars, Oregon stumbles and everything else from the college football weekend

Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talk through the major and minor developments from Week 11 of the 2022 college football season.

By Zach Barnett
Brian Kelly

In trying to relate to his star linebacker, Brian Kelly gets a brutal reminder how young today's players are

Turns out, the 20th century really is ancient history to these kids. Or at least to LSU linebacker Harold Perkins.

By Zach Barnett
Whipple Neb

Video: Nebraska's Mark Whipple part of sideline collision in Michigan game

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple appears shaken up after sideline collision.

By Doug Samuels
IMG_3471

Inside the Rise of Chowan University: How Mark Hall is turning around a small school in the HBCU-heavy CIAA conference

Hall's Hawks play Fayetteville State for CIAA championship on Saturday

By John Brice
Nick Saban

What's different about this Alabama team? Nick Saban has some ideas

Nick Saban has hammered about The Process for years, but believes part of Alabama's struggles this year are due to a focus on outcomes instead.

By Doug Samuels