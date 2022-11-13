D-III Playoff Brackets have been released

Check out the Division III bracket here.

A total of 27 teams claim automatic bids for winning their league, and a number of those automatic bids were up for grabs going into yesterday's games.

Those automatic bids (and their respective leagues) were earned by: Wartburg (ARC), Mary Hardin-Baylor (ASC), Susquehanna (CC), Endicott (CCC), North Central (CCIW), Cortland (Empire 8), Gallaudet (ECFC), Mount St. Joe (HCAC), Ithaca (LL), Delaware Valley (MAC), Mass-Dartmouth (MASCAC), Alma (MIAA), St. John's (MIAC), Lake Forest (MWC), Aurora (NACC), DePaw (NCAC), Springfield (NEWMAC), Salisbury (NJAC), Linfield (NWC), Mount Union (OAC), Randolph-Macon (ODAC), Carnegie Mellon (PAC), Trinity TX (SAA), Pomona-Pitzer (SCIAC, Northwestern MN (UMAC), Huntingdon (USAC), and UW-Whitewater (WIAC).

Last year, Mary Hardin-Baylor dominated their Stagg Bowl matchup over defending national champion North Central 57-24 to win the program's second national title since 2018.

Both teams return to the playoff field, along with annual national title contenders UW-Whitewater and Mount Union (who needed a dramatic finish Saturday to secure their automatic bid ).

Today, the rest of the Division III playoff field and the matchups were announced.

Take a look at how it all shook out below