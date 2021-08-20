August 20, 2021

D-III program has decided to make a head coaching change

With less than two weeks until their first game, Defiance College (D-III - OH) has turned to a coaching veteran to lead them as interim head coach into their season.
Earlier today, sources shared with FootballScoop that Defiance College (D-III - OH) head coach Manny Matsakis was no longer with the program.

Shortly after receiving that news, the Defiance program put out a release naming associate head coach Earnest Wilson as their interim head coach.

No further (official) details were provided on the reason for the change in leadership. The 2021 season would have been Matsakis' fourth season at the helm, after leading the program to finishes of 1-9, 1-9 and 2-5.

A veteran of the college coaching ranks, Wilson (who also coaches the Yellow Jackets "Superbacks) previously led programs at Elizabeth City State (D-II - NC) and Savannah State (FCS).

In three seasons at Savannah State, from 2013-15, Wilson went 2-32 before a two-year stay at Elizabeth City State where he was 9-11.

He joined the Defiance College staff heading into the 2018 season.

Prior stops for Wilson include Hampton (FCS - VA), Jackson State (FCS), New Mexico State as well as various indoor teams and The Spring League as well.

