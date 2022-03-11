Skip to main content

Dabo is getting into the restaurant business

Dabo was once a walk-on, and now he's getting a piece of one of the fastest growing restaurants known by the same name with a Louisiana flavor.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is a popular restaurant chain offering a taste of Louisiana with plans to expand with 15 new locations in the Carolinas.

The expansion plans presented an opportunity for the company to bring one of college football's most famous former walk-ons on board as a franchisee. 

Dabo Swinney started his playing career as a walk-on receiver at Alabama before becoming one of college football's highest paid coaches. He went on to earn three-letters for the Tide, and has since rebuilt Clemson into one of the premier programs in college football.

Now he's taking on a new challenge as one of their latest franchisee's as part of a multi-restaurant development agreement on the east coast.

“Being part of a great sports experience such as Walk-On’s was a no-brainer for me as I believe in their core values and their connection to the community,” Swinney said in a statement. “The story behind Walk-On’s is something I resonate with as a former walk-on wide receiver. I am excited to join the Walk-On’s team and help bring that Louisiana flavor and hospitality to more markets across the Carolinas.”

The Clemson location, one of the restaurants that Dabo will be a part of, is expected to open by late summer or early fall.

With Drew Brees as a co-owner of Walk-On's, they already have 60 locations in 10 different states and are planning to add 100 more locations and a second office in Atlanta to help manage their rapid growth. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

