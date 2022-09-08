Skip to main content

Dabo Swinney inks new contract at Clemson

The Clemson head coach becomes the latest to earn eight figures annually.

Dabo Swinney has signed a new contract, Clemson announced Thursday. 

The new deal will pay him $10.5 million in 2022 and top out at $12.5 million in 2031, the final year of the deal. The total value of the contract is $115 million, averaging $11.5 million per season. 

The contract is the second mega-deal Swinney has signed in his tenure at Clemson. Fresh off his second national championship in three years, Swinney signed a 10-year, $93 million contract in the spring of 2019.

“I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President Clements to ensure we can continue to build on a firm foundation, as Clemson football and Coach Swinney’s leadership are a key driver for our university,” said AD Graham Neff. “Coach Swinney and his family’s impact on our community and department cannot be understated, and his success and stability nationally is truly uncommon. It is critical that Clemson continue to invest in our football program, and ensure our head coach is at Clemson for a long, long time. The best is yet to come.”

There is no buyout if Swinney leaves for an NFL head coaching position, and a 50 percent penalty if he leaves for Alabama.

The $115 million takes Swinney past the $112.5 million in total value of Kirby Smart's new contract, signed in July.

Coaching Mega-Contracts (Expiration Date)
Dabo Swinney, Clemson: $115 million (2031)
Kirby Smart, Georgia: $112.5 million (2031)
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: $95 million (2031)
Brian Kelly, LSU: $95 million (2031)
Mel Tucker, Michigan State: $95 million (2031)
Nick Saban, Alabama: $93.6 million (2030)
James Franklin, Penn State: $70 million (2031)
Ryan Day, Ohio State: $66.5 million (2028)

Swinney is 151-36 in 13+ seasons at Clemson, and 90-10 with two national championships, six ACC championships and six College Football Playoff appearances since 2015. 

This story will be updated as news develops. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

