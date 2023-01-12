Skip to main content

Dabo Swinney makes a coordinator change

After more than a decade in the same offense, will Clemson opt for a fresh approach or bring back a trusted assistant?

Clemson has fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, according to multiple reports.

Streeter is a former Clemson quarterback who returned to the program as a GA in 2004-05, then returned again as quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator in 2015, replacing Chad Morris after he took the SMU job.

Streeter was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2020, then to offensive coordinator after Tony Elliott took the Virginia head coaching job. 

All the while, Clemson continued to run the offense Morris brought to Clemson in 2011, and results showed. The Tigers finished 72nd in yards per play and 30th in scoring this season. Though the team won the ACC in 2022, the Tigers were beaten soundly by Tennessee in the Orange Bowl and, more importantly, DJ Uiagaleilei failed to show proper development in two seasons as a starter.

Uiagaleilei was pulled in multiple games and ultimately transferred to Oregon State. 

With sophomore Cade Klubnik now the entrenched starting quarterback, he'll take over under a new position coach and coordinator.

The move is the first time Dabo Swinney has fired a coordinator since dismissing after Clemson was beaten 70-33 in the 2011 Orange Bowl. To be sure, he hasn't had the need, as Morris and Venables' schemes and development, combined with Swinney's culture, created a championship program that has won more than any program outside of Tuscaloosa for a solid decade.

While still the class of the ACC, Clemson has slipped from the national elite -- the Tigers are pegged around No. 15 to start the 2023 season -- and Dabo has reacted accordingly.

Former coordinator and long-time trusted assistant Jeff Scott is available after he was fired as South Florida's head coach, but time will tell if Swinney brings Scott back in or opts for a fresh approach to his offense.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

Update> Multiple outlets are reporting TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is expected to be hired as the new OC at Clemson. 

