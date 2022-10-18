Skip to main content

Dabo Swinney: "Peace doesn't come from a scoreboard."

During a press conference to preview one of the biggest games of the weekend, Dabo Swinney took five minutes to share the basis of his faith.

For any other coach, spending five minutes of their Tuesday press conference before a big game talking about their faith may be out of the ordinary. For Dabo Swinney, it is the definition of ordinary.

Ahead of No. 4 Clemson's tilt with No. 18 Syracuse -- the only game on the Week 8 FBS schedule pitting two of the nine remaining unbeatens -- the Clemson head coach took a remote question about how his faith keeps him grounded in the inherent ups and downs of coaching major college football.

Swinney then expounded for close to five minutes, starting at the 35:17 mark. We've clipped the entire answer below, but I thought this was the most salient portion.

"My faith gives me peace. Peace doesn't come from a scoreboard for me. Peace doesn't come from getting the answer that you want to hear. It never has.

"Peace comes from knowing whose I am and where I'm going to spend eternity. All the rest of it -- life happens, but it all comes back to that relationship and that peace from knowing Christ." 

Dabo's perspective has been hard earned. As has been well documented, he was functionally homeless for a portion of his high school years, shared a room with his mother as a football player at Alabama, and later reached the pinnacle of college football in leading Clemson to national title wins over Alabama in 2016 and '18. 

Clemson and Syracuse face off at noon ET Saturday (ABC). 

